2024 New Zealand Championships underway

Manukau in South Auckland is currently proudly hosting the world's oldest National Championships.

34 bands are set to compete at the 2024 New Zealand National Championships, part of a wide-ranging Pacific Festival of Brass, supported by an equally wide-ranging set of local and sponsors in the heart of the large Pacific Polynesian community.

Significant milestone

It is 13 years since the contest was last held in the city with Festival Chairperson Owen Melhuish saying: "This year marks a significant milestone with the festival being held in the vibrant South Auckland community."

The event is taking place at the Due Drop Events Centre in Manukau south Auckland to the 13th July. Opened just over a decade ago, the venue is one of the most striking buildings in the city and can accommodate up to 4,000 people at any time — with its main BNZ Theatre seating just under 700 people.

Test pieces and judges

Thursday sees the Blue Riband solo competition as the title of Champion of Champions is up for grabs.

A Grade bands will perform Michael Ball's 'Whitsun Wakes' as the set-work, followed the next day by their own-choice selections. B Garde band will perform 'Diversions on a Bass Theme' by George Lloyd, whilst the D Grade will play 'Salford Sinfonietta'.

The D Grade set-work is 'Nicaea' by William Hines whilst the youth bands can play own-choice selections.

The Chief Adjudicator for the event is Dr Brett Baker. He is joined by Michael Dowrick, Director of Music of the Royal New Zealand Navy.

Broadcast

The action is being broadcast live by the indefatigably enthusiastic Tim Kelly at: www.brassbanned.com

Schedule (local time):



(Auckland is +11 hours GMT)

Thursday:

7:30pm: Open Champion of Champions

Friday:

8:30am: Open B Grade Hymn + Test (Hall 1)

9:00am: Open C Grade Hymn + Test (Hall 2)

2:30pm: Parade of Bands (Outside)

4:00pm: Youth Grade (Hall 2)

5:30pm: Open A Grade Hymn + Test (Hall 1)

Saturday:

9:00am: Open B Grade Own Choice (Hall 1)

9:00am: Open C Grade Own Choice (Hall 2)

3:30pm: Open D Grade (Hall 2)

5:30pm: Open A Grade Own Choice (Hall 1)