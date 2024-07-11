                 

BrookWright Music: Finale — Suite No.3 (Tchaikovsky arr. Ruben Schmidt)

Another great release from BrookWright Music — this time a cracking concert finisher

Thursday, 11 July 2024

        

The latest release from BrookWright Music is this new arrangement by Ruben Schmidt captures the exciting polonaise finale from the last movement of Tchaikovsky's thrilling 'Suite No.3' in G Major for Orchestra.

It was first performed in Saint Petersburg in 1885 conducted by Hans von Bulow. The suite also was Tchaikovsky's first American success when it was performed by the New York Symphony Society at Carnegie Hall in 1891.

First intended as its own symphony, it became the most played and most successful of Tchaikovsky's four suites. The finale of the last movement is an invigorating polonaise dance.

Rolling score

To view a rolling score video of the work please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-Ht80Lnk-c

Duration: 4.00 minutes

Difficulty Level: 1st Section +

Download and sheet music

PDFs available for instant download at: https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/finale-suite-no-3-brass-band-tchaikovsky-arr-ruben-schmidt

Sheet music available from: www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/finale-suite-no3-brass-band-tchaikovsky-arr-ruben-schmidt-brookwright

        

