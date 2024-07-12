                 

*
Brownless takes lead at Drybrook

Neil Brownless has become the new Musical Director at A.W. Parker (Drybrook) Band.

Neil Brownless
  Neil Brownless has become the new MD at the top section West of England band

Friday, 12 July 2024

        

The A.W. Parker (Drybrook) Band has announced the appointment of Neil Brownless as their new Musical Director.

The West of England Championship Section band based in the Forest of Dean said that were looking forward to working with Neil, who recently finished third in the annual Brass Band Conductors' Association competition.

A Masters graduate from the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, Neil has extensive experience with MD roles at Abingdon Concert Band and Towcester Studio Band, which will include a forthcoming appearance at the Third Section National Final.

Very pleased

Speaking about the appointment, Band Manager, Andrew Jones, commented: "We're very pleased to have appointed Neil following a very enjoyable audition. It was clear that we had a common vision for taking the band forward."

In response, Neil commented: "This is an ambitious band willing to put the hard work in, as shown by several players being part of their rise from Fourth to Championship Section over the last 13 years. I can't wait to get stuck in."

Departing MD Joshua Ruck will lead the band in concert for the last time this weekend, before Neil officially takes the baton in a concert in August.

        

