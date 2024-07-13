Report & Results: 2024 New Zealand National Championships

Wellington Brass retains its grip on the New Zealand Championship title with a sixth consecutive A Grade win under David Bremner, as section awards go to Tupou College Tonga, Matamata Brass and Maamaloa Brass.

Wellington Brass extended its hegemony of elite level New Zealand banding as they won the National title for sixth consecutive time in Manukau in south Auckland.

It was their tenth victory since 2013 — a period of dominance unmatched in the history of the world's oldest National Championship event. The last time their grip was eased from the NZ Gold Trophy was in 2017.

Only Woolston Brass who claimed seven titles between 1971 and 1979 have come close to the achievement of David Bremner's exceptional band. They now stand in third place in the history books with 12 titles to their name since their first in 1969.

Wide but close

Despite topping all three contest disciplines for a second successive year to give the widest overall points margin of victory since 2013, this was arguably a much closer fought battle for success, as Wellington repelled the challenge of podium finishers NSB Nelson City Brass and North Shore Brass.

However, once again it was built on a first day foundation of sacred item and test-piece excellence.

A superb rendition of 'And my soul overflow!' by the late David Chaulk (to top the discipline for a sixth consecutive year) was followed by a very musical, if by no means flawless account of 'Whitsun Wakes' (to come top for a fifth year in a row).

Overall victory was secured by an exciting performance of 'Sand and Stars' which enabled them to celebrate long into the night also holding the Norman Goffin Memorial Cup, Mervyn Waters Memorial Cup and The Stalker Globe, with David Bremner once again weighed down with the KGL Smith Memorial and Mervyn Waters Memorial Trust Cups.

Proud

Speaking to 4BR, David said: "I'm so proud of the hard work the band continues to put it in year after year to play at this incredible level. I'm constantly inspired by their musicianship and craft and could not be more inspired by their drive to perform these wonderful pieces at the highest level.

For me personally, our performances were dedicated to a wonderful bandsman Scott Fixter who we lost recently. He epitomised everything that is great about banding, and I thought about him throughout the weekend."

He added: "This was one of the most enjoyable contests I have been to, with bands competing from Hong Kong, Japan, Australia and the Kingdom of Tonga.

It was wonderful for me to see my good friends from Tupou College and TTI in Tonga attend these competitions, and for them to return home with plenty of trophies!"

Delighted Nelson

Runner-up was a delighted NSB Nelson City Brass led by Nigel Weeks.

They enjoyed a memorable weekend of success or communal as well as individual success as they secured their best ever National result thanks to second-place renditions of their sacred item 'Meditation — Just As I Am' (Heaton) and the set-work, and an excellent performance of 'Fraternity' (placed third).

Their 'Champion of Champions' Mike Ford added yet more silverware to his personal collection as 'Best Soloist' on the set work, whilst Kay MacKenzie was presented with the 'Best Principal Cornet' award on the own-choice. The band's tuba section also took the 'Best Section' accolade.

Just half a point behind came North Shore Brass, as Harmen Vanhorrne elicited perhaps the most technically secure set-work rendition backed by a tender 'Repton' sacred item and a dramatic own-choice take on 'Journey of the Lone Wolf'.

However, last year's runner-up had to be content with third place on this occasion.

Welcome visitors

With the event being hosted as part of a wider Pacifica Festival of Brass, there were welcome banding visitors throughout the sections from Australia, Hong Kong, Tonga and Japan.

Unfortunately, there were no top section bands from the South Island of the country. Former champion Woolston Brass choose not to attend to concentrate on the fund-raising effort for their new band hall in time for the National contest's return to Christchurch in 2025.

However, Immortal Brass Eternally from the Hyogo Prefecture near Osaka delighted the packed audience at the Due Drop Centre with their playing; ending a deserved fourth aided by a rousing rendition of 'Sand and Stars' as their own-choice selection.

Behind them came Hamilton City Brass ahead of Brass Whanganui and Waitakere Auckland Brass.

High calibre

In his pre-results address, Dr Brett Baker gave a concise analysis of what he had heard over a busy few days of adjudication.

"It's been fabulous coming here — a real thrill, and I loved every minute of the performances," he said. "There were tough cadenzas and exposed playing to overcome in the set-work. The bands did really well though, especially in the transitions and awkward moments."

He went on to say that the standard of playing on the own-choice selections was "such a high calibre" and that some performances were "out of this world on very challenging pieces."

He added that there was "some extraordinary playing" although the weaknesses in the quiet exposed playing were noted.

B Grade:

One of the major highlights of the event was the joyful exuberance as well as musical excellence of the new B Grade champion Tupou College, Tonga led by Rev. Eloni Tu'akoi Niu.

They became the deserved winner of the Championship Challenge Shield (collected on stage by the Crown Prince) on their debut appearance — one that will have left a lasting memory, especially from their sacred item, 'Be Thou My Vision' and the set-work, 'Diversions on a Bass Theme'.

Three way battle

Victory in a tremendous three-way battle for the honours was sealed with a fine rendition of their own-choice 'Paganini Variations', whilst they also took the opportunity to entertain the audiences crowds with impromptu performances of their own. The band also claimed the overall 'Parade of Bands' title.

Just half a point behind came runner-up Eastern Bay of Plenty, thanks to an outstanding own-choice performance of 'The Plantagenets', whilst Hutt City Brass was just half a point further back in third.

Speaking about what he had heard Dr Brett Baker said that the performances had made "for fantastic listening" thanks to "excellent, well-chosen own-choice pieces and in particular the hymn tunes".

Defending champion Auckland City Brass was fourth ahead of Addington Brass and Trust Porirua City Brass, whilst there was a warm welcome given to debutants Hong Kong Brass Band who eventually ended seventh.

C Grade:

There was an even closer battle for the title honours in the C Grade, where adjudicator Michael Dowrick could only separate the eventual winner Matamata Brass from runner-up, Rolleston Brass by a quarter of a point. Nor'west Brass was third.

Matamata, runner-up last year, just edged the sacred item playing 'Be still and know', before also topping the set-work element with a fine account of 'A Salford Sinfonietta'.

However, they could only end third with their own-choice of 'Lions of Legends' as Rolleston very nearly struck back to snatch victory with their excellent performance of 'Purcell Variations'.

D Grade:

There was a comprehensive victory in the D Grade as Maamaloa Brass Band conducted by Kalino Pongi secured the EW Rose Memorial Challenge Shield, with the MD being presented with the Harry Mortimer Memorial Trophy.

Fine renditions of the sacred item set-work, 'Nicaea' and their own-choice test-piece, 'Viking Age' and march, 'Simoraine' saw them take the honours from Kumeu Brass, with Motueka District Brass in third.

Despite the small field of competitors, adjudicator Michael Dowrick said that all three bands had given him "really good, enthusiastic and strong performances" with the own-choice selections in particular being "really strong".

Youth event

An enjoyable youth event saw victory go to Auckland Seventh-day Adventist High conducted by Samiu Uatshausi with a programme of major work, 'Oregon' as well as the hymn tune 'Colne' alongside 'What a beautiful name', 'He Lives', 'Let There Be Light'.

Speaking about the success of the 144 year old contest which came to south Auckland for the first time and saw an integrated festival event with generous input from the local community, Festival Chairperson Owen Melhuish stated that it had been "a Pacifica Festival of inclusive culture and spirit" with an ethos of "family, unity, strength and talent that had been enjoyed by everyone who attended and took part".

Iwan Fox

I'm so proud of the hard work the band continues to put it in year after year to play at this incredible level. David Bremner

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Results:





A Grade:

Adjudicator: Dr Brett Baker

Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total

1. Wellington Brass (David Bremner): 49.0/98/97 = 244.0

2. NBS Nelson City Brass (Nigel Weeks): 48/96/94 = 238.0

3. North Shore Brass (Harmen Vanhoorne): 47.5/95/95 = 237.5

4. Immortal Brass Eternally (Kazuyuki Kouno): 47/94/93 = 234.0

5. Hamilton City Brass (Todd Smith): 47.5/9/90 = 230.5

6. Brass Whanganui (Bruce Jellyman): 46/92/92 = 230.0

7. Waitakere Auckland Brass (Grant Langdon): 46.5/91/91 = 228.5

Best Soloist (Set-test): Mike Ford (horn) — NBS Nelson City Brass

Best Principal Cornet (Own-choice): Kay MacKenzie — NBS Nelson City Brass

Best Section (Set-test): Basses of NBS Nelson City Brass

B Grade:

Adjudicator: Dr Brett Baker

Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total

1. Tupou College Tonga (Rev. Eloni Tu'akoi Niu): 48.0/98/93 = 239.0

2. Eastern Bay of Plenty Brass (Andrew Leech): 47.5/96/95 = 238.5

3. Hutt City Brass (Matthew Stein): 47.0/94/97 = 238.0

4. Auckland City Brass (Mark Close): 47.5/95/90 = 232.5

5. Addington Brass (Adrian Dalton): 46.5/93/92 = 231.5

6. Trust Porirua City Brass (Nicholas Garrett): 46.0/90/94 = 230.0

7. Hong Kong Brass Band (Tak Chun Lai): 45.5/89/91 = 225.5

8. Parramatta City Band (Luke Bradbury): 46.0/91/88 = 225.0

9. Tauranga City Brass (Steve Thompson): 45.5/87/89 = 221.50

10. The Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass (Bryce Gordon): 45.0/88/87 = 220.0

11. Marion City Band (Aaron Madden): 46.5/86/87 = 219.5

Best Soloist (Set-test): Principal cornet (Eastern Bay of Plenty)

Best Soloist (Own-choice): Principal cornet (Hutt City Brass)

C Grade:

Adjudicator: Michael Dowrick

Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total

1. Matamata Brass (Glenn Richards): 45.75/94/90 = 229.75

2. Rolleston Brass (Raynor Martin): 45.5/92/92 = 229.5

3. Nor'west Brass (Nicholas Scott): 44.5/92.5/88.5 = 225.5

4. North Shore Brass Academy (Billy Middleton): 44.0/90.5/88 = 222.5

5. Levin & Districts Brass (David Maas): 43.0/90/89 = 222.0

6. Upper Hutt Brass (Aaron Lloydd): 45.0/91/84 = 220.0

7. Howick Brass (Matthew Verrill): 42.0/88/82 = 212.0

8. Te Awamutu Brass (Sarah Carroll): 42.0/83/86.5 = 211.5

9. Papakura City Brass (Brent Hayward): 41.5/84/85 = 210.5

10. Hawera Brass (Karl Anderson): 40.0/82/83 = 205.0

D Grade:

Adjudicator: Michael Dowrick

Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice march = Total

1. Maamaloa Brass Band (Kalino Pongi): 93/91.5/89 = 273.5

2. Kumeu Brass (Linda H Filimoehala): 92/90/86 = 268.0

3. Motueka District Brass (Katie Scott): 89/88/83 = 260.0

Youth Grade:

Adjudicator: Tyme Marsters

Major Work/Concert programme = Total

1. Auckland Seventh-day Adventist High (Samiu Uatahausi):

2. Auckland City Maamaloa Youth Band (Xiaoyang Hu & Langi Mausia):

3. North Shore Youth Brass (Mark Close):

Parade of Bands:

A Grade: Brass Whanganui

B Grade: Tupou College, Tonga

C Grade: Rolleston Brass

Overall Champion: Tupou College, Tonga