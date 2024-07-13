                 

*
banner

News

Results: 2024 New Zealand National Championships

Wellington Brass retains its grip on the New Zealand Championship title with a sixth consecutive A Grade win under David Bremner, as section awards go to Tupou College Tonga, Matamata Brass and Maamaloa Brass.

New Zealand Nationals
  Wellington Brass retains its National title in Auckland

Saturday, 13 July 2024

        

Results:


Report to follow

A Grade:

Adjudicator: Dr Brett Baker
Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total

1. Wellington Brass (David Bremner): 49.0/98/97 = 244.0
2. NBS Nelson City Brass (Nigel Weeks): 48/96/94 = 238.0
3. North Shore Brass (Harmen Vanhoorne): 47.5/95/95 = 237.5
4. Immortal Brass Eternally (Kazuyuki Kouno): 47/94/93 = 234.0
5. Hamilton City Brass (Todd Smith): 47.5/9/90 = 230.5
6. Brass Whanganui (Bruce Jellyman): 46/92/92 = 230.0
7. Waitakere Auckland Brass (Grant Langdon): 46.5/91/91 = 228.5

Best Soloist (Set-test): Mike Ford (horn) — NBS Nelson City Brass
Best Principal Cornet (Own-choice): Kay MacKenzie — NBS Nelson City Brass
Best Section (Set-test): Basses of NBS Nelson City Brass

B Grade:

Adjudicator: Dr Brett Baker
Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total

1. Tupou College Tonga (Rev. Eloni Tu'akoi Niu): 48.0/98/93 = 239.0
2. Eastern Bay of Plenty Brass (Andrew Leech): 47.5/96/95 = 238.5
3. Hutt City Brass (Matthew Stein): 47.0/94/97 = 238.0
4. Auckland City Brass (Mark Close): 47.5/95/90 = 232.5
5. Addington Brass (Adrian Dalton): 46.5/93/92 = 231.5
6. Trust Porirua City Brass (Nicholas Garrett): 46.0/90/94 = 230.0
7. Hong Kong Brass Band (Tak Chun Lai): 45.5/89/91 = 225.5
8. Parramatta City Band (Luke Bradbury): 46.0/91/88 = 225.0
9. Tauranga City Brass (Steve Thompson): 45.5/87/89 = 221.50
10. The Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass (Bryce Gordon): 45.0/88/87 = 220.0
11. Marion City Band (Aaron Madden): 46.5/86/87 = 219.5

Best Soloist (Set-test): Principal cornet (Eastern Bay of Plenty)
Best Soloist (Own-choice): Principal cornet (Hutt City Brass)

C Grade:

Adjudicator: Michael Dowrick
Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total

1. Matamata Brass (Glenn Richards): 45.75/94/90 = 229.75
2. Rolleston Brass (Raynor Martin): 45.5/92/92 = 229.5
3. Nor'west Brass (Nicholas Scott): 44.5/92.5/88.5 = 225.5
4. North Shore Brass Academy (Billy Middleton): 44.0/90.5/88 = 222.5
5. Levin & Districts Brass (David Maas): 43.0/90/89 = 222.0
6. Upper Hutt Brass (Aaron Lloydd): 45.0/91/84 = 220.0
7. Howick Brass (Matthew Verrill): 42.0/88/82 = 212.0
8. Te Awamutu Brass (Sarah Carroll): 42.0/83/86.5 = 211.5
9. Papakura City Brass (Brent Hayward): 41.5/84/85 = 210.5
10. Hawera Brass (Karl Anderson): 40.0/82/83 = 205.0

D Grade:

Adjudicator: Michael Dowrick
Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice march = Total

1. Maamaloa Brass Band (Kalino Pongi): 93/91.5/89 = 273.5
2. Kumeu Brass (Linda H Filimoehala): 92/90/86 = 268.0
3. Motueka District Brass (Katie Scott): 89/88/83 = 260.0

Youth Grade:

Adjudicator: Tyme Marsters
Major Work/Concert programme = Total

1. Auckland Seventh-day Adventist High (Samiu Uatahausi):
2. Auckland City Maamaloa Youth Band (Xiaoyang Hu & Langi Mausia):
3. North Shore Youth Brass (Mark Close):

Parade of Bands:

A Grade: Brass Whanganui
B Grade: Tupou College, Tonga
C Grade: Rolleston Brass

Overall Champion: Tupou College, Tonga

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Chris Binns

Binns returns to Milnrow

July 13 • Christopher Binns returns to his musical starting point to take the conducting reins.

Amersham Band

Amersham prepares for festival celebration

July 13 • The Amersham Band organisation will working towards its inaugural Music Festival later this month.

Brighouse

Gates closed on exciting recording project

July 13 • The second part of an exciting recording project of the music of composer Dorothy Gates has just been completed with the help of Brighouse & Rastrick Band, Onyx Brass and Isobel Daws.

Drogheda

Cory duo to join Drogheda

July 13 • Glyn and Helen Williams will head to Drogheda to be part of their forthcoming Summer Sounds course.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Pemberton Old Wigan B Band

Sunday 14 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - QUIZ NIGHT

Friday 19 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Band . Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan. WN5 8DZ

Barnsley Brass - Stephen Sykes, Principal Trombone of The Cory Band

Saturday 20 July • St Mary's Church, Kippax, Leeds LS25 7HF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Skelmanthorpe Band

Sunday 21 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Phoenix Brass

Sunday 28 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

July 13 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks: . Solo Euphonium . 1st Horn . Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps! . Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

Newtown Silver Band

July 12 • Musical Director. Following the retirement of our current Musical Director after 40 years of loyal service the band is seeking a new Musical Director to take the band forward. We are a 3rd section band with a busy programme and enthusiastic members. .

Epping Forest Band

July 12 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn , cornet (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top