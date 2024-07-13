Results: 2024 New Zealand National Championships

Wellington Brass retains its grip on the New Zealand Championship title with a sixth consecutive A Grade win under David Bremner, as section awards go to Tupou College Tonga, Matamata Brass and Maamaloa Brass.

Wellington Brass retains its National title in Auckland

Results:

A Grade: Adjudicator: Dr Brett Baker

Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total 1. Wellington Brass (David Bremner): 49.0/98/97 = 244.0

2. NBS Nelson City Brass (Nigel Weeks): 48/96/94 = 238.0

3. North Shore Brass (Harmen Vanhoorne): 47.5/95/95 = 237.5

4. Immortal Brass Eternally (Kazuyuki Kouno): 47/94/93 = 234.0

5. Hamilton City Brass (Todd Smith): 47.5/9/90 = 230.5

6. Brass Whanganui (Bruce Jellyman): 46/92/92 = 230.0

7. Waitakere Auckland Brass (Grant Langdon): 46.5/91/91 = 228.5 Best Soloist (Set-test): Mike Ford (horn) — NBS Nelson City Brass

Best Principal Cornet (Own-choice): Kay MacKenzie — NBS Nelson City Brass

Best Section (Set-test): Basses of NBS Nelson City Brass B Grade: Adjudicator: Dr Brett Baker

Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total 1. Tupou College Tonga (Rev. Eloni Tu'akoi Niu): 48.0/98/93 = 239.0

2. Eastern Bay of Plenty Brass (Andrew Leech): 47.5/96/95 = 238.5

3. Hutt City Brass (Matthew Stein): 47.0/94/97 = 238.0

4. Auckland City Brass (Mark Close): 47.5/95/90 = 232.5

5. Addington Brass (Adrian Dalton): 46.5/93/92 = 231.5

6. Trust Porirua City Brass (Nicholas Garrett): 46.0/90/94 = 230.0

7. Hong Kong Brass Band (Tak Chun Lai): 45.5/89/91 = 225.5

8. Parramatta City Band (Luke Bradbury): 46.0/91/88 = 225.0

9. Tauranga City Brass (Steve Thompson): 45.5/87/89 = 221.50

10. The Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass (Bryce Gordon): 45.0/88/87 = 220.0

11. Marion City Band (Aaron Madden): 46.5/86/87 = 219.5 Best Soloist (Set-test): Principal cornet (Eastern Bay of Plenty)

Best Soloist (Own-choice): Principal cornet (Hutt City Brass) C Grade: Adjudicator: Michael Dowrick

Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice = Total 1. Matamata Brass (Glenn Richards): 45.75/94/90 = 229.75

2. Rolleston Brass (Raynor Martin): 45.5/92/92 = 229.5

3. Nor'west Brass (Nicholas Scott): 44.5/92.5/88.5 = 225.5

4. North Shore Brass Academy (Billy Middleton): 44.0/90.5/88 = 222.5

5. Levin & Districts Brass (David Maas): 43.0/90/89 = 222.0

6. Upper Hutt Brass (Aaron Lloydd): 45.0/91/84 = 220.0

7. Howick Brass (Matthew Verrill): 42.0/88/82 = 212.0

8. Te Awamutu Brass (Sarah Carroll): 42.0/83/86.5 = 211.5

9. Papakura City Brass (Brent Hayward): 41.5/84/85 = 210.5

10. Hawera Brass (Karl Anderson): 40.0/82/83 = 205.0 D Grade: Adjudicator: Michael Dowrick

Sacred Item/Set-test/Own-choice march = Total 1. Maamaloa Brass Band (Kalino Pongi): 93/91.5/89 = 273.5

2. Kumeu Brass (Linda H Filimoehala): 92/90/86 = 268.0

3. Motueka District Brass (Katie Scott): 89/88/83 = 260.0 Youth Grade: Adjudicator: Tyme Marsters

Major Work/Concert programme = Total 1. Auckland Seventh-day Adventist High (Samiu Uatahausi):

2. Auckland City Maamaloa Youth Band (Xiaoyang Hu & Langi Mausia):

3. North Shore Youth Brass (Mark Close): Parade of Bands: A Grade: Brass Whanganui

B Grade: Tupou College, Tonga

C Grade: Rolleston Brass Overall Champion: Tupou College, Tonga