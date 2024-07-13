Cory duo to join Drogheda

Glyn and Helen Williams will head to Drogheda to be part of their forthcoming Summer Sounds course.

Drogheda Brass Band has welcomed back Glyn and Helen Williams as part of their revamped Summer Sounds course.

The Cory Band duo join the course which has been extended in length this year and will conclude with a special concert at the Augustinian Church on Sunday 28th July (5.00pm).

The band recently played at the 50th anniversary celebrations of town's museum at Millmount, with further engagements to come in a busy summer.

Looking forward

A band spokesperson said: "We are really looking forward to this and we hope to see as many brass band lovers there as possible to enjoy a great programme of many different works."

