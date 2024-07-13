                 

Gates closed on exciting recording project

The second part of an exciting recording project of the music of composer Dorothy Gates has just been completed with the help of Brighouse & Rastrick Band, Onyx Brass and Isobel Daws.

Brighouse
  The band, Onyx and the recording team recently completed the project

Conductor Jonathan Corry has just finished leading Brighouse & Rastrick Band in the second part of a project to record the works of composer Dorothy Gates.

For this second part the West Riding band was joined by the brass ensemble from Onyx Brass to record her 'Concerto Grosso for Brass Quintet and Brass Band'. Entitled, 'Another World' it will be the premiere recording of the work and will be released by World of Brass Recordings.

Captured imagination

Speaking about their involvement Dave Gordon-Shute of Onyx Brass told 4BR: "Ever since Jonathan mentioned this to us it has really captured our imagination. It is a rare joy to record such an outstanding work by a very talented composer.

It's simply been a brilliant opportunity to work with one of the best brass bands in the world on a recording of significant new music."

Servant of Peace

As previously reported the recording also sees award winning trombone soloist Isobel Daws record the concerto 'Servant of Peace', whilst the band has performed 'War Cry', 'Be Still', 'Cantad a Jehova', 'Georgetown', 'Jounetsu Tairiku', 'See What a Morning' and the premiere of the three movement 'Invisible Fire' originally written for the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

The band also provides two soloists in Mike Eccles on the flugel solo 'As with Gladness' and tuba player Shaun Crowther on 'Nobody Loves me better'. The trombone section of Ellena Newton, Charlotte Horsfield and Stephen Lomas join Isobel for the atmospheric trombone quartet 'Ballyhornan'.

I'm very grateful to Jonathan, the band and World of Sound for making this CD possible. To have such incredible artists such as Isobel Daws and Onyx Brass join us makes it very special indeedDorothy Gates

Enjoyable project

Speaking about the completion, Brighouse & Rastrick Chairperson Ste Cavanagh added: "This has been such an enjoyable project and we can't wait for people to be able to hear it.

Meanwhile, Dorothy Gates added: "I'm very grateful to Jonathan, the band and World of Sound for making this CD possible. To have such incredible artists such as Isobel Daws and Onyx Brass join us makes it very special indeed."

        

