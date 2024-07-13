Amersham prepares for festival celebration

The Amersham Band organisation will working towards its inaugural Music Festival later this month.

The Amersham Band organisation continues to work towards hosting its inaugural Music Festival which will be held later this month.

It will feature contributions from all its musical elements as well as appearances from special guests such as trumpeter and vocalist Georgina Jackson, trumpet star Mike Lovatt and orchestral trombonist Katy Jones.

Celebration events

Thursday 25th July will see a 'Community Celebration' featuring the organisation's Brass Blast, Brass Roots, AmJam and Amersham Community Band ensembles.

Friday 26th July will see a concert featuring Amersham Big Band and Amersham Concert Brass featuring Mike Lovatt, whilst the following day the current Senior Cup champion Amersham Band ill be joined in concert with Georgina Jackson.

Sunday sees the final concert featuring guest trombone soloist Katy Jones.

Joy of music making

A spokesperson told 4BR: "This is the organisation's opportunity to show our community just what we are about — as well as the joy music making can be for players of all ages and abilities in any style you want.

There will be a warm welcome to everyone — so just come along to one or all the events and enjoy yourselves. You won't be disappointed!"

Further information:

For further information go to: https://amershamband.com/