Binns returns to Milnrow

Christopher Binns returns to his musical starting point to take the conducting reins.

Chris Binns
  Chris Binns started his musical journey at Milnrow

Saturday, 13 July 2024

        

Milnrow Band has announced the appointment of Chris Binns as its new Musical Director.

It sees the musician return to the band that he started playing trombone with aged 13 before going on to make his mark with Black Dyke and Grimethorpe Colliery Bands.

Considerable success

He has also gone on to enjoy considerable conducting success, leading Hebden Bridge to the Second Section National title in 2021 as well as the Yorkshire Area First Section in 2023 and a podium finish in the Challenge Section of the 2022 European Championships

He has also conducted Flowers, Pemberton Old, Grimethorpe Colliery and more recently Black Dyke Bands on a freelance basis.

Looking forward

Speaking about his appointment he stated: "After leaving the band 10 years ago, it's a pleasure to be back at Harmony Street at the helm of a band I had so many happy and successful years with growing up.

I am looking forward to working with the band whose attitude and ambition aligns with mine."

He will take on the band with immediate effect in their busy concert schedule and appearance at the Scottish Open Championships later this year.

Thanks

The band stated: "We would like to pass on our thanks to Gareth Brindle for stepping in to help us prepare for our recent appearances at the Hebden Bridge and Brighouse march contests whilst we have been without a permanent MD."

        

