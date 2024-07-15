                 

Brass Band heritage inspires new generation

Youngsters in schools in Huddersfield have been supported to find out more about the global brass band heritage on their doorstep.

youngsters
  The youngsters had a great time finding out more about brass banding's heritage

Monday, 15 July 2024

        

Children in three schools in the centre of Huddersfield have taken part in a series of creative workshops commissioned by Brass Bands England.

The youngsters from Birkby Junior School, Mount Pleasant Primary School and Paddock Junior School found out more about the Brass Bands Archive and its important work in preserving the heritage of brass banding.

Partnership support

The initiative was supported in partnership with Heritage Quay and Shape North, aided by funding from the National Lottery Fund and the ScottishPower Foundation.

Located at The University of Huddersfield the archives are accessible to researchers, brass bands enthusiasts and anyone else hoping to learn from over a century of banding heritage, with this project ensuring that a new generation also knows all about it.

Great time

Speaking about the initiative, Shape North Director Kathy Coates-Mohammed commented: 'Shape North is having a great time working in partnership with Brass Bands England, introducing the joy of brass banding to audiences of children in Huddersfield, through new and creative ways.

Our young brass band detectives are thoroughly enjoying discovering the heritage of this important musical movement by having the opportunity to explore the Brass Bands Archive artefacts first hand.

They have had the chance to taste playing a brass instrument themselves and have created some amazing artwork too. Who knew history could be so much fun!"

Room for all

The children certainly enjoyed themselves exploring different aspects, with Brass Bands England Chief Operating Officer Sarah Baumann adding: "This programme of work is focused on ensuring that young people in Huddersfield understand that brass banding is for them.

That can be as players, audience members or historians. There is room in brass banding for everyone and we are confident that these workshops will inspire children to be enthused to engage with banding in the future."

Passion

That was an opinion shared by Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, who added: "This initiative not only preserves our collective musical heritage but also ensures its vibrant future by igniting a passion for brass banding in the next generation.

We are delighted to support Brass Bands England in this project, which is clearly driven by genuine passion and dedication, and it's brilliant to see young people discover new passions they'd otherwise not have had the chance to explore."

The ScottishPower Foundation provides funding to registered charities and non-profit organisations for the advancement of education; environmental protection; the arts, heritage, culture, or science; citizenship and community development; and the prevention or relief of poverty and the relief of those in need by reason of disability or other disadvantages.

        

youngsters

