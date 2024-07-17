Mallinson takes flugel role at National Champion

Former City of Bradford and National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain player Phoebe Mallinson takes on the flugel horn role at Black Dyke Band.

National champion, Black Dyke Band has announced the appointment of Phoebe Mallinson as their new flugel horn player.

The Chetham's School of Music graduate will further her trumpet studies at the RNCM in Manchester from September, adding additional academic as well as musical experience to the seven years of study under Tracey Redfern and Gareth Small.

Acclaim

The former member of BD1 and City of Bradford Bands has already enjoyed considerable success as a performer — featuring in the televised Brass Category Final of the BBC Young Musician 2022 competition and gaining widespread critical acclaim as the principal flugel horn player of the National Youth Band of Great Britain since 2020.

Looking forward

Speaking about her move to Queensbury Phoebe commented: "I'm really looking forward to joining Black Dyke. It is a fantastic opportunity as I continue my musical journey.

I would like to take this opportunity of thanking City of Bradford for the wonderful memories and friends I have made."

Wonderful talent

In response to the latest signing, Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs said: "Phoebe is a wonderful talent and I'm looking forward to welcoming her to Black Dyke.

I would also like to take the opportunity of thanking Stephanie Binns for all her hard work over the last four years."

Phoebe's first concert in the role will be on Thursday 18th July, in Queensbury.