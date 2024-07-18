                 

Agnew enjoys testing match at Melton

BBC cricket broadcaster Jonathan Agnew has updated listeners around the world of his ongoing joy at returning to brass banding.

Melton
  The band recently welcomed the signing of broadcaster and former test cricket Jonathan Agnew

Thursday, 18 July 2024

        

Following the news reported on 4BR that the well-known BBC cricket broadcaster Jonathan Agnew had returned to brass banding with the Melton Band, the former England test-match bowler has given an update on live on air of how much he is enjoying his euphonium playing after a 45-year break.

Lords update

It came on the first day of the recent Lords test match between England and the West Indies, where his fellow BBC 'Test Match Special' broadcaster Phil Tufnell mischievously asked how he had been getting on with his new hobby.

Agnew responded that he was thoroughly enjoying it after he heard the band in a local concert and "the old tingle came back!"

Having expressed his interest to one of the players, a band euphonium was dropped off to his front door, and despite his acknowledged terrible memory, he soon got to grips with the fingering which he said at times "goes like the clappers".

Join the line-up

Now, in addition to attending weekly Tuesday night rehearsals which afterwards always conclude with a trip to a nearby hostelry, Agnew, whose first two test wickets were the West Indian legends of Gordon Greenidge and Viv Richards, is hoping that other former brass band players will join him at the band.

Enjoy

You can hear him talking about his association with the band at around 5 hours 41 mins in the broadcast: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002121q

        

