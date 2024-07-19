Low Brass call out for Cory

If you want to enjoy the chance of working with Glyn Williams and Tommy Tynan at Cory then then there is still time.

The closing date for those players wishing to be part of the Cory Band 'Low Brass Day' on Saturday 24th August has been extended.

Speaking to 4BR, organiser Tommy Tynan and Glyn Williams said: "We have already gained a great take-up for what promises to be a day of intense music making and enjoyment.

Now that people will have started to sort out their Summer holidays we are sure they will be able to fit in a day to join us at our bandroom headquarters in Wales."

Closing date

The closing date is Monday 19th August to book a place on a day that will include delegates rehearsing and performing arrangements by Tommy Tynan written especially for the event.

There are also group discounts on offer to encourage players to bring their low brass friends!

Sheet music will be available online in advance of the day.

Performance opportunities

Six delegates will also be offered the chance to perform for the duo and receive feedback, whilst six lucky players. These will be picked at random prior to the event.

Those who want to perform but don't get the first opportunity will be encouraged to send a video in to receive written feedback.

The day will also see a tour of the Ty Cory Bandroom, hosted by Gwyn Thomas, Cory Band's former soprano player and historian.

There will also be a display of instruments to try alongside both Mercer & Barker, and Randefalk mouthpieces.

Contact:



Email: tommytynan@live.co.uk

Tickets available from ticket source: link here https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/coryband/t-modnxqm

Location:



Cory Bandroom, Church St, Ton Pentre, CF41 7AD