Euph and perc duo to make Scottish debut

Percussi Aeris, featuring Chris Flynn and Paula O'Malley will make their cocnert debuts later this month with the ambition of creating a new performance niche.

A new euphonium and percussion duo are set to make their concert debuts this month, as Chris Flynn of the cooperation band and former Black Dyke Band performer Paula O'Malley will showcase their joint talents.

Exciting blend

Percussi Aeris aims to bring an exciting blend of brass and percussion to audiences, with their first appearances set for the 25th- 27th July in Scotland.

Their acclaimed skills will see them explore different musical genres — from classical and jazz to funk and electronic, with the ambition to be able to open new avenues of repertoire from existing and new composers.

Fresh ideas

Speaking to 4BR, Chris said: "We've wanted to try and bring brass and percussion together in this way for some time — exploring fresh ideas and putting a new twist on things.

The Besson Performance Artist added: "Paula is an amazing player, so we can showcase individual solo voices as well as different combinations of sounds and textures.

Our friendship and converging musical interests have culminated in this exciting project, and we can't wait to share this with audiences."

New commissions

Paula agreed: "This is the type of exploration I have wanted to make for some time, and so we can't wait to showcase several new commissions and arrangements for euphonium and percussion, as well as organ and piano on our first mini-tour weekend."

Debut tour

The debut recital concert at St Mirin's Cathedral in Paisley on Thursday 25th July (7.00pm) which is in aid of Alzheimer's Research UK and the Cathedral Parish, and which will feature works from Rossini and Schubert to Andy Scott, and Matthew Eden.

It will be followed by a lunchtime recital at St Mary's Music School in Edinburgh on Friday 26th July (1.00pm) before an appearance at the inaugural Scottish International Tuba Festival (SITF) on Saturday 27th July at Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh.

The duo added: "This is such an exciting time for us both as performers and our decade-long friendship has now been brought together to what we believe will fill a distinctive gap in the UK music scene."

Performances:

Debut Concert:

25th July (7.00pm)

St Mirin's Cathedral, Paisley

Lunchtime Recital:

26th July (1.00pm)

St Mary's Music School, Edinburgh

Scottish International Tuba Festival Showcase:

27th July

Canongate Kirk, Edinburgh