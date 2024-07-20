                 

Diary entries ready for National Youth Bands

The National Youth Bands of Great Britain, Scotland and Wales will be in concert action over the next few weeks — so make sure you book a ticket to enjoy the next brass band generation in action.

National Youth
  The National Youth bands will be enjoying their summer courses in the next ew weeks

Saturday, 20 July 2024

        

The various National Youth Brass Band summer courses will soon get underway around the country, so if you are in the areas on your own holidays or just fancy travelling to hear some great brass band entertainment, why not book a ticket or make plans to go along and her them perform in their end of course concerts.

National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will be holding its annual summer course from the 3rd to 10th of August under the direction of Prof David King.

Their end of course concert will take place on Saturday 10th August at Blackburn Cathedral and will feature guest soloist James Fountain, the principal trumpet of the London Symphony Orchestra.

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/youth-band-summer-concert/

National Childrens' Band of Great Britain

The National Childrens' Band of Great Britain is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and will be led on its summer course from the 28th July to 2nd August by conductor Lynda Nicholson.

The guest soloist this year is Daniel Marsh, the 2023 winner of the prestigious Mortimer Prize.

Their concert will take place at The Martin Harris Centre, part of the University of Manchester on Friday 2nd August (2.00pm)

https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/childrens-band-20th-anniversary-concert/

National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland

The trio of bands that make up the National Youth Brass of Scotland will be heading to Perthshire for their annual summer course from the 4th to the 11th of August. The Childrens', Reserve and Senior Bands are being led by Alan Fernie, John Boax and Ian Porthouse respectively.

This year their traditional end-of-course concert is being replaced by a 'Brass at the Park' celebration at their base at Strathallan School of the musical life and legacy of NYBBS Conductor Emeritus, Richard Evans who passed away in 2022.

On Sunday 11th August (11.00am — 5.00pm) the grounds will be transformed into a huge campus featuring a large marquee in which the three NYBBS bands (Childrens', Reserve and Senior) will be joined by special guests Dalmellington Band and Rushen Silver from the Isle of Man, with whom Richard worked for many years.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/scottish-brass-band-association

National Youth Brass Band of Wales

This year the double size National Youth Brass of Wales will meet for its summer course at Bangor University between the 22nd July and 28th July led by Dutch conductor Erik Janssen.

The band will undertake a short concert tour of the nation with performances in Bangor, St Davids and Swansea University.

Friday 26th July
Prichard-Jones Hall, Bangor
7.30pm

Saturday 27th July
St David's Cathedral, Pembrokeshire (part of the Fishguard Festival of Music)
7.30pm

Sunday 28th July
The Great Hall, Swansea University
2.00pm

For tickets and more information, visit: www.nyaw.org.uk/whats-on

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

