Young composer opportunity in Wales

Young composers living in the heart of the Rhondda will have the chance to enjoy a free composer workshop later this year with an exciting performance outcome.

Music Theatre Wales, which works to provide the nation with an opera voice of expression, identity and diversity, has announced that it is to work with Sinfonia Cymru to offer an exciting compositional initiative for youngsters aged 14 to 18 living or attending school in the Rhondda Cynon Taff area.

New Notes

'New Notes: RCT Young Music Creators Programme' is a free workshop day on Thursday 3rd October to be held at the Parc & Dare Theatre in Treorchy that will lead to 6 youngsters given the opportunity to each create a short work of up to 5 minutes in duration.

The programme has been devised with syllabus requirements and coursework deadlines in mind and a high quality recording of each music-creator's work will also be provided for submissions and portfolios.

They will work with Welsh composer Luke Lewis (Lecturer in Music at New College, University of Oxford) to create an original short piece to be performed by Sinfonia Cymru in in a future performance at Parc & Dare Hall in September 2025.

The six composers will also have the chance to workshop their composition ideas with a quartet of string musicians from Sinfonia Cymru.

Creative opportunity

A spokesperson told 4BR: "If you are looking to become a composer, music teacher or youth music provider and are looking for an exciting and creative music making opportunity, this is for you.

If you can you collaborate with us to tailor your skills and enthusiasm for composition — then simply come along and join us on the free workshop day."

They added: "This opportunity isn't just open to GSCE and A-Level music students though — we're interested in working with any young person who demonstrates a real flair and passion for music making.

This is completely free opportunity and there is no cost for taking part in any step of this programme."

Find out more

To find out more go to:

https://musictheatre.wales/news/new-notes-rct-young-music-creators-programme.html

Schedule:

Thursday 3rd October:

Taster Workshop

Studio 1

Parc & Dare Theatre



Contact:

Kathryn Joyce at: kathryn@musictheatre.wales