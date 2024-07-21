                 

*
banner

News

Young composer opportunity in Wales

Young composers living in the heart of the Rhondda will have the chance to enjoy a free composer workshop later this year with an exciting performance outcome.

New Notes
  The free workshop takes place this October

Sunday, 21 July 2024

        

Music Theatre Wales, which works to provide the nation with an opera voice of expression, identity and diversity, has announced that it is to work with Sinfonia Cymru to offer an exciting compositional initiative for youngsters aged 14 to 18 living or attending school in the Rhondda Cynon Taff area.

New Notes

'New Notes: RCT Young Music Creators Programme' is a free workshop day on Thursday 3rd October to be held at the Parc & Dare Theatre in Treorchy that will lead to 6 youngsters given the opportunity to each create a short work of up to 5 minutes in duration.

The programme has been devised with syllabus requirements and coursework deadlines in mind and a high quality recording of each music-creator's work will also be provided for submissions and portfolios.

They will work with Welsh composer Luke Lewis (Lecturer in Music at New College, University of Oxford) to create an original short piece to be performed by Sinfonia Cymru in in a future performance at Parc & Dare Hall in September 2025.

The six composers will also have the chance to workshop their composition ideas with a quartet of string musicians from Sinfonia Cymru.

Creative opportunity

A spokesperson told 4BR: "If you are looking to become a composer, music teacher or youth music provider and are looking for an exciting and creative music making opportunity, this is for you.

If you can you collaborate with us to tailor your skills and enthusiasm for composition — then simply come along and join us on the free workshop day."

They added: "This opportunity isn't just open to GSCE and A-Level music students though — we're interested in working with any young person who demonstrates a real flair and passion for music making.

This is completely free opportunity and there is no cost for taking part in any step of this programme."

Find out more

To find out more go to:
https://musictheatre.wales/news/new-notes-rct-young-music-creators-programme.html

Schedule:

Thursday 3rd October:
Taster Workshop
Studio 1
Parc & Dare Theatre

Contact:
Kathryn Joyce at: kathryn@musictheatre.wales

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bliss

Black Dyke helps critical restoration of Bliss reputation

July 21 • The National Champion's forthcoming CD release of the music of Arthur Bliss has already gained critical acclaim.

Comber

Past, present and future celebrated by Comber Brass

July 21 • The 75th anniversary of Comber Brass has been marked by a celebration of their proud history, successful present and exciting future.

New Notes

Young composer opportunity in Wales

July 21 • Young composers living in the heart of the Rhondda will have the chance to enjoy a free composer workshop later this year with an exciting performance outcome.

National Youth

Diary entries ready for National Youth Bands

July 20 • The National Youth Bands of Great Britain, Scotland and Wales will be in concert action over the next few weeks — so make sure you book a ticket to enjoy the next brass band generation in action.

What's on »

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - Pemberton Old Wigan B Band

Sunday 14 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - QUIZ NIGHT

Friday 19 July • Pemberton Old Wigan Band . Enfield Street,. Pemberton,. Wigan. WN5 8DZ

Barnsley Brass - Stephen Sykes, Principal Trombone of The Cory Band

Saturday 20 July • St Mary's Church, Kippax, Leeds LS25 7HF

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Skelmanthorpe Band

Sunday 21 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Phoenix Brass

Sunday 28 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

East London Brass

July 21 • SOLO HORN: Due to relocation, East London Brass, LSC Championship Section, are on the look out for a solo cornet player to join our friendly and ambitious band. Rehearsals are on Thursday nights in Walthamstow, London - 7.45pm-10pm.

Middleton

July 18 • Middleton Band (NW Area) have vacancies for Baritone, Eb or Bb Bass and Percussion. . Rehearsals are held on Monday & Thursday at 8pm under Musical Director Jamie Cooper.

Camborne Youth Band

July 16 • Camborne Brass (2nd Section). We are aiming to bolster urgently our cornet section with both front and back row cornets (all positions negotiable). We are also expanding our training section. All ages and abilities are welcome from beginners upwards.

Pro Cards »

David Frame


Bass/Tenor Trombone Player, Adjudicator (Member of AoBBA) Occasional Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top