Past, present and future celebrated by Comber Brass

The 75th anniversary of Comber Brass has been marked by a celebration of their proud history, successful present and exciting future.

Comber Brass has been enjoying its 75th anniversary celebrations by looking towards the future with musical enthusiasm and ranks full of players under MD, Paul Hamilton.

The band's origins can be traced back to 1900, when it was then known as the 2nd Comber Boys Brigade Flute Band, with transitions to Comber Amateur Silver Band in 1949 and finally to the present Comber Brass.

Two members of the 1949 band joined the most recent celebration concert in the local park. Ted Young and Ian Roberts presented Paul Hamilton with the Dobcross Coffee Cup that the band won during the Whit Friday marches this year.

Busy schedule

The current band enjoys a busy schedule of events (including that memorable Whit Friday appearance) and have also enjoyed playing to local audiences as well as royalty — from the future King George VI to King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Comber's future is being developed through a successful Youth Band, which was formed in September 2022.



Under the guidance of George Sandford they are providing a vital supply of talent, with two player already joining the senior band for rehearsals.

The pioneering approach has been part of the band's ethos for many years — from welcoming female players as far back as the 1960s — and now making up over a third of the senior band personnel.

Family has also been very important with a number of families being involved in the organisation throughout its history and to the present day.

We thank our supporters and all who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure we continue to succeed and thrive. Now we can confidently look forward to another 75 years ahead of us Comber Brass

Thanks

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have gone through two world wars and covid and we still flourish with such an exciting future ahead of us.

Photo credit: Graham Baalham Curry