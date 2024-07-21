Black Dyke helps critical restoration of Bliss reputation

The National Champion's forthcoming CD release of the music of Arthur Bliss has already gained critical acclaim.

Black Dyke Band's forthcoming 'Bliss: Works for Brass Band' CD has already started to gain critical acclaim ahead of its official release on 9th August.

Conducted by John Wilson on the Chandos label, it features both his original and arranged works for the medium, including his major compositions 'Kenilworth' and 'Belmont Variations'.

These are featured alongside arrangements of his ballet music to 'Checkmate' (by Eric Ball) and 'Adam Zero' (Dr Robert Childs) alongside excerpts from his film score 'Things to Come' (Phillip Littlemore), as well as 'Music from The Royal Palaces' and 'Welcome the Queen' (both by Michael Halstenson).

Worth noticing

Fiona Maddocks, the hugely respected classical music journalist has given it a 4 star review when writing about it on he 'Home Listening' page of The Guardian newspaper on the weekend.

The short review (published on Saturday 20th July) opens by saying: "An album devoted to brass band music is rare on a classical label. When the conductor is John Wilson, steeped in this tradition, and the band one of the world's best, it is worth noticing."

Restore reputation

Fiona Maddocks goes on to state that the works are brought "to spirited life"- the playing "authoritative, atmospheric and virtuosic", as well as maintaining that it remained a mystery to why Bliss remains out of fashion, this "wonderful album may help restore his reputation."

To pre-purchase

To pre-purchase go to:

https://www.chandos.net/products/catalogue/CHSA%205344