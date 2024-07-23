Dyer takes to the long road to help fund raising ambitions

Nathaniel Dyer is walking from John O'Groats to Land's End to help raise even more funds of Macmillan Cancer Care.

Nathaniel Dyer, the inspirational trombone playing runner is once again well into his stride on the next stage of his 'bucket list' of ambitions, with a fund raising walk for Macmillan Cancer Support from John O'Groats to Land's End.

As 4BR readers are aware, Nathaniel was diagnosed with stage 4 incurable bowel cancer at the age of 36 and since his diagnosis has been determined to live his post-diagnosis life to the full.

He recently raised over £28,000 after he took the road with trainers and plastic trombone to run and play the London Marathon.

Much, much more

Now he aims to add much more money to that and go much, much further too with JOGLE (John O'Groats to Lad's End), although on this occasion he has left the trombone at home.

He is now about two weeks into his epic walk having already started on the 226 kilometres and counting along the John O'Groats Trail.

He told 4BR: "I'm coming up to two weeks in and should finish around mid-September!

Although I've left the trombone at home, I'm wondering if I can join up with any bands on the way for a blow (if they have a spare trombone) or even wag the baton for a piece at a rehearsal. A place to stay would be a bonus too — you never know!"

Nathaniel added: "I'm making great progress an hope to be able to get to the Pennines around mid-August and Welsh border in late August.

Please let me know by getting in touch and I would be delighted to make a little detour to enjoy some brilliant brass band music making."

Find out more

You can find out more about Nathaniel's walk at: https://bowelcancerbucketlist.com/about-me/

You can also donate at: https://donate.justgiving.com/fundraising/bowelcancerbucketlist/donation-amount