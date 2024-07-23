New MD at Simon Langton Brass

Keith Demetriou Twyman returns to the conducting podium to spearhead exciting new future.

Simon Langton Brass, the London & Southern Counties based band in Canterbury in Kent has announced the appointment of Keith Demetriou Twyman as their new Musical Director.

Keith has had a long-standing relationship with the band and its founder Dave Cutting, both as a player and in previously standing in to lead them to the Fourth Section Area title in 2019 and a podium finish at the National Final.

Speaking about the appointment, band spokesperson Chris Cutting said: "With my father now enjoying his retirement and conductor Andy Collins, who led us up to the Second Section standing down, there was a void to fill.

We manged to contact Keith, explained the situation and we were delighted that he accepted the role."

In addition to his connection with band, Keith has widespread experience, leading bands such as Snowdown Colliery and Thanet Concert Band. The band added that his education background will be "an important part of what he brings to us. We know him and like the way he works with us."

Roller coaster year

In response, Keith, who also recently celebrated getting married, told 4BR: "This year has been a roller-coaster for me.

I have so many fond memories associated with the band and with Dave Cutting. There is a real mix of players in the ranks, with talented youngsters coming through all the time.

We have some challenges ahead of course like other bands, but I'm so looking forward to working with Langton again and carrying on Dave's wonderful musical vision."