Cutt's Irish cream lapped up in Enniskillen

Prof Garry Cutt and his team of tutors inspired the music making on the recent Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School.

Fermanagh
  The outside concert brought a great response from the local audience.

Tuesday, 23 July 2024

        

Over 70 performers of different ages and abilities certainly enjoyed their musical experiences on the recent Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School.

They came together for annual course under the baton of Prof Garry Cutt and his team of outstanding tutors. The participants were from all parts of the island of Ireland — Cork, Limerick and Wexford to Belfast and Carrickfergus and all points in-between.

Playing and fun

Delegates enjoyed days packed with individual, sectional, full band tuition and rehearsals, as well as workshops and performance opportunities. As always there was also plenty of time to relax and have fun — from quizzes to a Whit Friday contest and the traditional treat of the Tutor Soloist Showcase.

The repertoire covered a wide variety of genres and styles with the players also getting the chance to work with Ronan McKee on African drumming.

In addition, time was spent with the likes of tutors Dewi Griffiths, Tom Smith, Owen Farr, Amy Ewen, Mick Marshall and Les Neish and Ronan McKee, with the event rounded off with a wonderful concert appearance to a packed audience at St Macartin's Cathedral Hall in Enniskillen.

Great success

Speaking to 4BR, Course Director Stephen Crooks said: "This year's course was a great success. To see delegates from all corners of Ireland represented and with a wide participant age range of 7 to 83 was especially heartening.

Garry Cutt was a quite fantastic lead as Course Musical Director and his team of tutors were superb. Everyone came together to make music in a relaxed environment, making new friendships along the way.

A highlight though was bringing everyone to the middle of the town in Enniskillen and performing for the public on Saturday afternoon with the sounds of the brass ringing through the town. The response we had was amazing."

Thanks

He added: "We would also like to publicly thank the event sponsors and business who donated to us.

Without the likes of Besson Musical Instruments, Fermanagh and Omagh District Councils, Arts Council of the Northern Ireland, Konig and Meyers Music Stands, Mercer & Barker and Pennie Music this course would not be possible."

4BR was informed that plans are now underway for the 2025 course and other events throughout the year.

        

