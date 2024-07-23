                 

*
banner

News

Pride returns with Tredegar

A special 10th anniversary live music screening of the multi-award winning film will be held in Wales later this year.

Pride
  2014 marks the 10th anniversary of the release of the film

Tuesday, 23 July 2024

        

The 10th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival and BAFTA award winning film 'Pride' is to be marked with a special screening with live musical accompaniment later this year.

The event at Swansea Arena on Friday 25th October will feature The Alternative Orchestra alongside Tredegar Band who provided a substantial amount of the 2014 film score.

Miners' Strike

'Pride' tells the true story of a group of London based lesbian and gay activists who raised money to help Welsh mining families during the historic year long strike in 1984.

The comedy-drama was directed by Matthew Warchus with the score written by Chris Nightingale.

He approached the band to take part just days before they appeared at the 2013 British Open Championships, coming along to Symphony Hall hear the band as they went on to claim the title.

The band recorded the music at Air Studios in London and made a cameo appearance in the film.

They also performed at what was a memorable opening night in London and went on to be invited to play at London's Pride March.

The film, featuring actors Bill Nighy, Paddy Considine, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Andrew Scott also went on to gain widespread critical acclaim as well as some controversy in the USA.

Unique soundtrack

Speaking to 4BR about the performance, Creative Director Nathan Jones said: "This is an incredible opportunity to continue sharing a really important story.

The music is an exciting hybrid of Welsh traditions such as the sound of a fantastic brass band who contributed so much to the unique 80's soundtrack composed by Christopher Nightingale.

The performance will give audiences the opportunity to relive or experience for the first time this complex, challenging but joyous true story, set in a defining era for both the mining communities of Wales and the LGBT community across the UK."

Hand picked

He added: "We're absolutely delighted to have Tredegar Band involved, especially since they were hand-picked by the composer to record for the original film recording.

The performance will also feature a massed choir including local LGBT, Mixed Voice, Musical Theatre and Male Voice choirs, so it simply cannot be missed."

The performance will give audiences the opportunity to experience for the first time this complex, challenging but joyous true story, set in a defining era for both the mining communities of Wales and the LGBT community across the UKNathan Jones

Memorable experiences

In response, Tredegar Band MD, Ian Porthouse (who also made a snapshot cameo playing appearance) said: "Being part of the 'Pride' film and everything that subsequently came from it has been one of the most memorable experiences of all our musical lives.

I don't think anything can quite beat playing 'Old Comrades' march across Westminster Bridge at the end of the film with actors Dominic West and Andrew Scott wanting to play with us."

Tickets:

Tickets are on sale now at the Swansea Arena website at: https://www.swansea-arena.co.uk/shows/pride-10th-anniversary-special-film-with-live-orchestra

        

TAGS: Tredegar Band

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Pride

Pride returns with Tredegar

July 23 • A special 10th anniversary live music screening of the multi-award winning film will be held in Wales later this year.

Fermanagh

Cutt's Irish cream lapped up in Enniskillen

July 23 • Prof Garry Cutt and his team of tutors inspired the music making on the recent Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School.

Simon Langston

New MD at Simon Langton Brass

July 23 • Keith Demetriou Twyman returns to the conducting podium to spearhead exciting new future.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Horizon: The Promise of the Lord (Andrew Wainwright)

July 23 • A new concert/contest work inspired by a classic Welsh hymn tune is sure to being enjoyment to performers and audiences alike.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Phoenix Brass

Sunday 28 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 28 July • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 8AD

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Ratby Cooperative

July 23 • . To complete our line-up, Ratby Senior Band are looking to fill our 2nd Euphonium chair. This is a rare opportunity to join our Championship Band. . . Under the Direction of Musical Director Chris Jeans. Rehearsals Weds 8-10pm & Sun 7:15 - 9:15pm

Chinnor Silver

July 23 • Require a Bass player (Bb or Eb), Bass trombone, Soprano cornet and Percussionist. We are a friendly, ambitious 2nd section band that will start 2025 at the top of their Regional league table. We are located in South Oxfordshire and have our own bandroom in Chinnor

Linthwaite Band

July 23 • We are a 4th section contesting Band, based on the outskirts of Huddersfield, and we currently have a vacancy for a tenor trombone, to complete our friendly team.

Pro Cards »

James Chamberlain

BMus (Hons) PGCE
Conductor, Teacher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top