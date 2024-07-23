Pride returns with Tredegar

A special 10th anniversary live music screening of the multi-award winning film will be held in Wales later this year.

The 10th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival and BAFTA award winning film 'Pride' is to be marked with a special screening with live musical accompaniment later this year.

The event at Swansea Arena on Friday 25th October will feature The Alternative Orchestra alongside Tredegar Band who provided a substantial amount of the 2014 film score.

Miners' Strike

'Pride' tells the true story of a group of London based lesbian and gay activists who raised money to help Welsh mining families during the historic year long strike in 1984.

The comedy-drama was directed by Matthew Warchus with the score written by Chris Nightingale.

He approached the band to take part just days before they appeared at the 2013 British Open Championships, coming along to Symphony Hall hear the band as they went on to claim the title.

The band recorded the music at Air Studios in London and made a cameo appearance in the film.

They also performed at what was a memorable opening night in London and went on to be invited to play at London's Pride March.

The film, featuring actors Bill Nighy, Paddy Considine, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West and Andrew Scott also went on to gain widespread critical acclaim as well as some controversy in the USA.

Unique soundtrack

Speaking to 4BR about the performance, Creative Director Nathan Jones said: "This is an incredible opportunity to continue sharing a really important story.

The music is an exciting hybrid of Welsh traditions such as the sound of a fantastic brass band who contributed so much to the unique 80's soundtrack composed by Christopher Nightingale.

The performance will give audiences the opportunity to relive or experience for the first time this complex, challenging but joyous true story, set in a defining era for both the mining communities of Wales and the LGBT community across the UK."

Hand picked

He added: "We're absolutely delighted to have Tredegar Band involved, especially since they were hand-picked by the composer to record for the original film recording.

The performance will also feature a massed choir including local LGBT, Mixed Voice, Musical Theatre and Male Voice choirs, so it simply cannot be missed."

Memorable experiences

In response, Tredegar Band MD, Ian Porthouse (who also made a snapshot cameo playing appearance) said: "Being part of the 'Pride' film and everything that subsequently came from it has been one of the most memorable experiences of all our musical lives.

I don't think anything can quite beat playing 'Old Comrades' march across Westminster Bridge at the end of the film with actors Dominic West and Andrew Scott wanting to play with us."

Tickets:

Tickets are on sale now at the Swansea Arena website at: https://www.swansea-arena.co.uk/shows/pride-10th-anniversary-special-film-with-live-orchestra