New MD takes guard at Glastonbury

Glastonbury Brass has announced that Liam Grunsell, the current Bandmaster of the Grenadier Guards has become their new Resident Conductor.

Initially a euphonium player, he studied music at Huddersfield University. He joined the British Army in 2013 and enjoyed extensive playing engagements.

He went on to gain his Masters of Music in Performance from the Royal College of Music and was selected to undertake the Musical Direction course at the Royal Military School of Music, Kneller Hall, for which he received the conducting prize.

Grenadier Guards

He has since served as Bandmaster of the Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland before reaching his current position as the Bandmaster of the Band of the Grenadier Guards.

Talking about his new role, Liam told 4BR: "I'm delighted to be taking the helm and I'm determined to help the band flourish. I look forward to working with them and pushing for that next level together."

Concert debut

He will be leading the band at their forthcoming concert appearance at Taunton Flower Show as well as in defending their title in the 'Brassed Off at the Horse' Summer Series in Stourpaine.