                 

*
banner

News

New MD takes guard at Glastonbury

Liam Grunsell, the Bandmaster of the Grenadier Guards has become the new Resident Conductor at Glastonbury Brass.

Glastonbury
  Liam Grunsell is the current Bandmaster of the Grenadier Guards.

Wednesday, 24 July 2024

        

Glastonbury Brass has announced that Liam Grunsell, the current Bandmaster of the Grenadier Guards has become their new Resident Conductor.

Initially a euphonium player, he studied music at Huddersfield University. He joined the British Army in 2013 and enjoyed extensive playing engagements.

He went on to gain his Masters of Music in Performance from the Royal College of Music and was selected to undertake the Musical Direction course at the Royal Military School of Music, Kneller Hall, for which he received the conducting prize.

Grenadier Guards

He has since served as Bandmaster of the Band of The Royal Regiment of Scotland before reaching his current position as the Bandmaster of the Band of the Grenadier Guards.

Talking about his new role, Liam told 4BR: "I'm delighted to be taking the helm and I'm determined to help the band flourish. I look forward to working with them and pushing for that next level together."

Concert debut

He will be leading the band at their forthcoming concert appearance at Taunton Flower Show as well as in defending their title in the 'Brassed Off at the Horse' Summer Series in Stourpaine.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Eikanger

Eikanger welcomes new players for new season

July 24 • The National and Siddis Champion has added five new faces to the ranks ahead of the forthcoming season.

IBBSS

IBBSS prepares for global delegates

July 24 • The final preparations are being made to welcome players from across the world to Swansea University for the International Brass Band Summer School.

bRASS IN cONCERT

Brass in Concert tickets now on sale

July 24 • Tickets for the 47th Brass in Concert Championships are now on sale — so make sure you are quick to book your seat for two days of great entertainment.

Wychavon

Wychavon Festival of Brass line-ups confirmed

July 24 • There is a fine turn out bands taking part in this year's Wychavon Festival of Brass in November.

What's on »

Boarshurst Silver Band - Sunday Brass Concert - Phoenix Brass

Sunday 28 July • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 28 July • Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross. Saddleworth. Oldham OL3 8AD

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 24 • Join Reading Band as our new Cornet player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 24 • Join Reading Band as our new Baritone player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

July 24 • Join Reading Band as our new Bb Bass player! This is an exciting time to join the band as we prepare for the National Finals in Cheltenham this September.

Pro Cards »

Sam Fisher

BA (Hons), PGCE, Dip.ABRSM
Conductor, Adjudicator (AoBBA), Composer/Arranger, Cornet & Flugelhorn Soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top