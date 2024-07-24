Brass in Concert tickets now on sale

                 

Tickets for the 47th Brass in Concert Championships are now on sale — so make sure you are quick to book your seat for two days of great entertainment.

bRASS IN cONCERT
  The Championships take place on the weekend of the 16th and 17th November

Wednesday, 24 July 2024

        

Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Brass in Concert Championships.

The leading brass band entertainment festival will take place at the International Centre for Music in Gateshead on Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th November.

Senior title

Saturday sees Aldbourne, Brighouse & Rastrick, Carlton Main Frickley Colliery, the cooperation band, Cory, Flowers, Foden's, GUS Band, Hammonds, Krohnengen and Tredegar battle it out for the 47th Brass in Concert Championship title.

The day will be hosted by Frank Renton who will act as the inimitable compere for an event with its generous prize pot and various ensemble and individual awards. In addition, those who cannot make it to Gateshead will be able to follow the action in a live-broadcast by World of Brass for the Wobplay media platform.

To find out more:
https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/47th-brass-in-concert-championship/

Youth title

The Youth Brass in Concert Championships makes its much-anticipated return on Sunday 17th November.

Elland Youth, Houghton Area Youth, Lancashire Youth, Lions Brass, Macclesfield Youth, Seindorf Beaumaris, Wardle Academy and Youth Brass 2000 will take part in an event that will also be live-broadcast on the Wobplay platform.

Speaking about the Youth event, Brass in Concert CEO Nigel Stevens told 4BR: "After trialling the return of youth elements through our Aspire programme, we see that now is the time to host the Youth Brass in Concert Championships once more.

All the competing bands are at the top of their game, and we can't wait to see the creativity of their performances."

To find out more go to:
https://theglasshouseicm.org/whats-on/brass-in-concert-2024-youth-brass-in-concert/

Additional attractions

The Championship will also be bookended by additional performances to keep the atmosphere alive throughout the day.

Lancaster University Brass Band, winners of this year's Shield Section at the UniBrass Contest, kick off the Sunday with pre-show entertainment on the Concourse at 10.00am.

Meanwhile, the popular Backstage Brass returns as the after-party band on Saturday night and will strike up its first notes immediately after the conclusion the competitive action.

All players and ticket holders will have the opportunity to stay in the Concourse area that will act as stage for the announcement of the results.

The leading brass band entertainment festival will take place at the International Centre for Music in Gateshead on Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th November

Book your tickets now:

Tickets for the Brass in Concert Championships 2024 are now on sale, and are priced accordingly:

Brass in Concert: From £33.80

Youth Brass in Concert: Adults: £14.60 | Under 18s: £5.60 | Under 5s: Free
The Glasshouse website or their box office by calling 0191 443 4661.
https://theglasshouseicm.org/seasons/brass-in-concert-championships-2024/

        

