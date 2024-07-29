                 

*
Foden's prepare for South Korea

The British Open champion will soon head to South Korea to perform at the prestigious Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival

Fodens
  Foden's will perform at the acclaimed Jeju Festival

Monday, 29 July 2024

        

The British Open Champion Foden's is to embark on an exciting trip to South Korea on 6th August to perform at the acclaimed Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival.

The biennial event started in 1995 and has become one of the world's foremost festivals, featuring performances and competitions including prestigious Brass & Percussion ensemble and solo events.

This year it includes the competitions for the low brass of euphonium, bass trombone and tuba as well as percussion.

Worldwide profile

Speaking about the tour Foden's spokesperson Andy Rolfe told 4BR: "We are grateful to the Jeju organising committee and our Vice President Jens Lindemann for their invitation to perform at an event with a worldwide profile.

This will be a once in a lifetime trip for our members as we look to promote the musical excellence of brass banding to a new audience."

This will be a once in a lifetime trip for our members as we look to promote the musical excellence of brass banding to a new audience

Four concerts

During their stay Foden's perform four concerts, with the opening event held in the 1500-seater 'Jeju Arts Centre' to be broadcast on national television.

The band will showcase a wide range of repertoire including their winning 2024 Brass in Concert set.

        

