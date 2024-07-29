Call for Parliamentary support for banding voice

The UK banding movement is being asked to contact their MPs to gain support for the re-establishment of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Brass Bands.

Support from all corners of the banding movement in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is being requested to help re-establish the All Party Parliamentary Group on Brass Bands (APPG).

With a new Parliament recently sworn in following the General Election, 4BR Editor Iwan Fox has been working with John McDonnell (MP for Hayes & Harlington and former Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer) to take steps to re-establish the body as soon as possible.

The Group was last registered in November 2015, but following the death its Parliamentary Liaison Officer Roy Terry, and subsequent General Elections, it fell into abeyance and non-registration.

Progress made

Significant progress has already been made, with all MPs, as well as working members of the House of Lords, having been contacted by email by John McDonnell's office seeking their support to become prospective members of the new APPG Group on Brass Bands.

The remit of the previous APPG is being retained to help set up the new group, and states that it will seek to "deepen the relationship between brass bands and parliamentarians; to provide opportunities for parliamentarians to engage with brass bands; to reflect the role of brass bands in society; and to examine the impact of legislation on brass bands."

Contact MPs

With parliamentarians already aware of the proposal, support is now being sought from individuals, bands and organisations to contact their MPs to ask them to also support the formation of the cross party, non-partisan group.

The rules require at least 20 MPs to indicate their support (as well as any number of other parliamentarians) with at least two from the Government side of the House.

The officers would then be elected in the appropriate manner.

Offer support

Speaking to 4BR John McDonnell said: "I hope there will be support for the setting up of a new APPG for Brass Bands in the new Parliament, and to take the opportunity not only to offer support, but to join the APPG and champion one of the great outlets of music making in the UK."

In response, 4BR Editor Iwan Fox stated: "There is a desperate need for a new APPG for Brass Bands to be revived — and especially at a time when MPs will seek to find influence in appointments in areas of their interest and expertise.

Brass Bands need to have their voice heard in Parliament — to inform as well as promote the case for support and development in all areas and at all levels throughout the country.

Now we need to act to contact our representatives and turn momentum into action and establishment."

5 minutes of time

Iwan added: "I've worked with interested parties to enable people to do this quickly, consistently and effectively by just cutting and pasting a template letter (below) which you can be filled in with you request to your MP.

It will take just 5 minutes of your time. Every MP should be contacted, and every MP made aware of just how important brass bands are to the communities they represent."

MP details:

Details of you MP with email contacts can be found at:

https://members.parliament.uk/members/Commons

Letter of support

Dear [name of MP],

I am writing to you on behalf of [band name], which is based in [location] in your parliamentary constituency and has been an important part of the community since [year].

Like many similar organisations across the UK, [band name] is an integral part of our musical, artistic and cultural tradition, open to all ages and abilities, and offering an inclusive, diverse and safe environment for making music.

We would like to draw your attention to an APPG on Brass Bands, which is in the process of being reformed, having last operated in 2015.

The group's stated purpose is 'to deepen the relationship between brass bands and parliamentarians; to provide opportunities for parliamentarians to engage with brass bands; to reflect the role of brass bands in society; and to examine the impact of legislation on brass bands.'

It has been estimated that more than 30,000 people across the UK rehearse and perform regularly in brass bands.

Although the culture was established in Victorian times and had long-held historical links to industry, bands are now overwhelmingly self-sufficient, community-based organisations, with many becoming essential links in music education and enjoying strong relationships with music hubs and music services.

We would like to encourage you to support the new APPG for Brass Bands in the new Parliament and take the opportunity to join the group and champion one of the great outlets of music making and community engagement in the UK today.

If you would like any further information about [band name] then please feel to contact me on [contact details].

Yours Sincerely

[contact name and position]