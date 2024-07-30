                 

Musical principals in place for Childrens' Band Concert

A new generation of young brass bands stars are working hard ahead of their end of course concert in Manchester on Friday.

Principal players
  The principal players are all in place

Tuesday, 30 July 2024

        

The young players of the National Childrens' Band of Great Britain are currently enjoying themselves at Stoneyhurst College in Clitheroe under the baton of Guest Conductor Nicholson and her team of tutors and NYBBGB support staff.

The band will round of their summer course with a public concert at the Martin Harris Centre for Music & Drama at the University of Manchester (M13 9PL) on Friday 2nd August starting at 2.00pm.

Soloist

The players (led by the principals below) are working on challenging repertoire to be showcased at the concert, whilst they will also be joined by guest tenor horn soloist, Daniel Marsh, the winner of the prestigious NYBBGB Mortimer Prize in 2023.

Music to be heard includes works from Strauss to Geldard, Torstein Aagaard Nilsen to Philip Sparke and much more.

The band will round of their summer course with a public concert at the Martin Harris Centre for Music & Drama at the University of Manchester (M13 9PL) on Friday 2nd August starting at 2.00pm4BR

Principals

This year the principal players are Lucie (cornet); George (soprano); Struan and Joshua (flugel); Charles (horn); Natasha (euphonium); Esther (baritone); Benjamin (trombone); James (Eb tuba); Emrys (Bb tuba) and Shanna (percussion).

Tickets

You can book your ticket for the concert at:
https://www.nybbgb.org.uk/whats-on/events/childrens-band-20th-anniversary-concert/

        

