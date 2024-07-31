Thoresby look to get back on the road

Thoresby Colliery Band is looking to replace their band van after it was stolen.

Thoresby Colliery Band is hoping that supporters will be able to help them get back on the road following the news that the van the band has used to help transport instruments to concerts and competitions had been stolen.

The Midlanders have been making hugely encouraging progress of late in recruiting players and in welcoming their new MD Luke Pallister, so the news of the van being stolen came as a real blow.

Real kick

Band Manager Jools Ritchie told 4BR: "The theft is a real kick. We rely upon the dedication of the band members to travel wherever required, but the logistics of moving large instruments and huge amounts of percussion kit means that a van is essential."

The band has now launched a fund raising page to help meet the costs, with Jools adding: "We only got a small insurance payment, but we are committed to preserving our musical heritage and we are rallying together not only to replace the stolen van, but to emerge stronger."

To help:

To help the band go to:

https://localgiving.org/donation/thoresbycollieryband/start