French National Championship test pieces announced

Oliver Waespi's majestic test piece leads the works to be played at the 2025 French National Championships.

The Confederation Musicale de France (CMF) which runs the French National Brass Band Championships has announced the list of set-works that will be used at the 20th Championship event in Metz on the weekend of the 15th & 16th February 2025.

The event will be held at the City's Congress Centre hosted by the local CMF Moselle and Lorraine organisers

Waespi test

The Championships Section level Honneurs Division bands will perform Oliver Waespi's 'As if a voice were in them...', his creative reflection of the 'nameless force' that dictates the majestic beauty of the topography of the high Swiss Alps and its power to draw deep into a man's soul.

Jonathan Bates of Foden's Band will provide the Division 1 work, 'Out of the storm clouds' with works by Roger Deronge, Philip Harper and Stephan Hodel will test the bands in the other sections.

The defending Division Honneur champion is Hauts de France.





Set Works:

Division Honneur: As if a Voice were in them (Oliver Waespi)

Division 1: Out of the storm clouds (Jonathan Bates)

Division 2: In Flanders Fields (Roger Deronge)

Division 3: 20000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)

Division 4: Argos (Stephan Hodel)

