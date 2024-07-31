                 

Hobbins returns to top role at City of Bradford

The experienced Alan Hobbins returns to City of Bradford Band as principal cornet and associate conductor.

  The experienced Alan Hobbins will return to the band in a new dual role

Wednesday, 31 July 2024

        

The City of Bradford Band has announced the appointment of the vastly experienced Alan Hobbins as their new principal cornet.

It sees a return to the Yorkshire Area top section and Grand Shield contender having previously played with them the 2022 Senior Cup. He has also played with a number of elite level bands including roles with YBS, Grimethorpe, Brighouse & Rastrick and Foden's.

Alan will also take on the role as Associate Conductor in assisting Musical Director Lee Skipsey.

Fabulous player

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We're thrilled that Alan accepted our invitation. He is a fabulous player and we look forward to utilising hiss experience and expertise in the bandroom."

He takes over the role from Harry Porthouse and will make his contesting debut at the Dr Martin's Contest in September.

        

