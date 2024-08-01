                 

New Army appointment for Porter

Captain Andrew Porter is to become the new Director of Music at The Band of the Grenadier Guards.

Andrew Porter
  Andrew Porter has already enjoyed a three year tenure at British Army Band Tidworth

Thursday, 01 August 2024

        

Captain Andrew Porter is set to become the new Director of Music at The Band of the Grenadier Guards.

He takes on the role after enjoying three years serving British Army Band Tidworth, one of the Royal Corps of Army Music's three brass bands.

Rewarding

Speaking about his new appointment, Andrew, who is also the MD of the Morecambe Band said: "My time at Tidworth was highly enjoyable and really rewarding. We achieved a lot together in participating in some of the nation's most iconic events, from Queen Elizabeth's funeral and King Charles' Coronation to the FA Cup Final.

In 2023 the band were in the public eye a lot, and this is on top of being the first professional brass band to undertake Changing of the Guard ceremonies."

Exciting partnership

He added: "We also formed an exciting partnership with the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain, so I will be watching that relationship develop for British Army Music and see if I can still be involved.

Now though he is looking forward to his new professional career move.

"Whilst a little nervous, I'm positive to be moving to the Household Division and such a prestigious band."

Prestige

Andrew acknowledges that the new role also brings with it a historic prestige and profile, with the musical excellence and stature of the Band of the Grenadier Guards marked throughout the world.

The Grenadier Guards are one of the oldest military bands, dating back to 1665. He now follows in the footsteps of the likes of Rodney Bashford, Stuart Watts, Denis Burton, Kevin Roberts and of course Peter Parkes.

The news of his move also saw him give interviews for local, regional and national media outlets.

Taking on the role also won't mean me cutting my ties with brass bands. Quite the opposite, and I look forward to avenues opening within the movementCaptain Andrew Porter

Valued

He added: "The hype surrounding my move is hard to quantify and was also quite a shock. It's nice to feel valued, but I'm only doing a job I love — making music and developing people, organisations and of course myself."

Andrew is now looking forward to high profile concert performances later this year in this year in Manchester, Windsor Castle, Regent Hall London and Bruges.

"I can't say too much just now, but there are some great projects in the pipeline, that I'd like to achieve during my tenure in London. Some of them will absolutely generate interest from the brass band community.

Taking on the role also won't mean me cutting my ties with brass bands. Quite the opposite, and I look forward to avenues opening within the movement.

I will be keeping my involvement within the medium completely active. Brass bands are in my blood."

        

