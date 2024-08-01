                 

National Final judges announced

National Finals
  The panels of adjudicators for London and Cheltenham have been announced.

Thursday, 01 August 2024

        

Kapitol Promotions has announced adjudicators who will make the decisions at the forthcoming National Championship contests in Cheltenham and London.

Championship Section

The Championship Section to be held at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 5th October will be judged by Arsene Duc, the Musical Director of former European, British Open and Swiss National champion, Valaisia Brass Band, alongside the experienced duo of Dr Stephen Cobb and Dr Rob Wiffin.

Arsene Duc will make his adjudication debut at the event, although he has widespread elite level judging experience with appointments at the European, Norwegian and Dutch Championship events, as well as at the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

Dr Stephen Cobb makes his fourth consecutive Albert Hall appearance, whilst Dr Rob Wiffin makes his sixth, but first since 2022.

Cheltenham

The Sections 1-4 National Finals will be held at The Centaur auditorium at Cheltenham Racecourse over the weekend of Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th September.

Section 1 will be judged by Roger Argente, Dr Robert Childs and Alan Morrison. Section 2 sees a team of Brett Baker, Nicholas Garman and Ian Porthouse, whilst Section 3 features John Maines, Andrea Price and Sandy Smith. Section 4 is covered by Stephanie Binns, David Hirst and Paul Holland.

Experienced panel

Speaking about the appointments, Kapitol Promotions Managing Director Philip Morris told 4BR: "This selection reflects our annual goal of appointing panels of wide experience, each chosen for their outstanding work at all levels of banding. As a result, the line-ups include familiar faces combined with exciting new additions."

He added: "Arsene Duc and Roger Argente will be adjudicating at the Championships for the first time, and there are also first appointments for Andrea Price and Stephanie Binns. We are look forwarding to working with all the panels."

It was also confirmed that the Cheltenham event will see Kapitol support the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators Training Scheme.

Royal Albert Hall:
Championship Section:

Arsene Duc, Dr Stephen Cobb, Dr Rob Wiffin.

Cheltenham Racecourse:

Section 1: Roger Argente, Dr Robert Childs, Alan Morrison
Section 2: Brett Baker, Nicholas Garman, Ian Porthouse
Section 3: John Maines, Andrea Price, Sandy Smith
Section 4: Stephanie Binns, David Hirst, Paul Holland

        

National Final judges announced

