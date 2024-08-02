Archive Volunteer Day set for image recognition

There is a great opportunity to use your forensic skills and experience to help put names to faces at the Brass Band Archive.

Brass Bands England is to host a 'Volunteer Day' at the Brass Bands Archive at the University of Huddersfield on Monday 16th September.

It aims to offer people the opportunity to use their knowledge of the banding world to assist in identifying historical images from the Archive's collection.

Archive collection

The event will take place at the Archive's home at Heritage Quay and will offer participants the chance to spend time learning about the archive whilst also assisting in making the collection more accessible to and easily searchable by the general public and researchers.

Opportunities to learn more about the collection include a special 'pop-up' exhibition as well as the unique chance to talk to the archivist and archive staff whilst browsing the extensive collection of historical photographs.

Refreshments will be provided for all those who volunteer.

Book a place

Places are limited so booking ahead is advised. Volunteers are welcome to join either a morning or afternoon session:

Morning session: 10.00am to 12.30pm

Afternoon session: 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Book your Archive Volunteer Day place at:

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/532

If you have any questions about the event email archives@bbe.org.uk