NYBBGB drops work from concert following allegations

The proposed performance of Andrew Batterham's 'Trumpet Concerto' has been cancelled due to alleged serious offences.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain (NYBBGB) has confirmed that it has taken the decision to cancel the proposed performance of composer Andrew Batterham's 'Trumpet Concerto' from its programme for its forthcoming Summer Course concert in Blackburn on Saturday 10th August.

It follows the news that the Melbourne composer and musician, 56, has been charged with multiple alleged child sex offences. He has had his bail extended to appear in court at a later date.

NYBBGB, CEO, Mark Bromley told 4BR: "On being informed and confirming the news this week, we have taken the appropriate action with immediate effect."

