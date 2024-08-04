Leading Bands Forum marks its appreciation of line-up of National judges

The UKLBF says the range of nationalities, ages and experience aligns with its advocation of gender and diversity parity.

The United Kingdom Leading Bands Forum (UKLBF) has offered its support to Kapitol Promotions, organisers of the National Championships of Great Britain on the announcement of its panel of adjudicators for the forthcoming Finals in Cheltenham and London.

In a press release they stated that they would "like to publicly share its appreciation to Kapitol Promotions on its recent advance announcement of the accomplished adjudicator selections for the upcoming National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain."

Collective desires

They added: "With a range of nationalities and ages, the combined panels demonstrate a wealth of experience which aligns with both the constitution of the AoBBA and the collective desires of the UKLBF member bands.

The UKLBF will always advocate for parity in relation to gender and diversity and following the recent combined announcement from Kapitol Promotions and the Association of Brass Band Adjudicators (AoBBA) about the forthcoming 'Adjudicators' Experience Day' in September, it is a hope that even more adjudicators will start on the judging pathway and consequently more equality and diversity will become evident over future years."

The statement ended with the UKLBF sending its support to all competing bands across the five sections.

It also gave details to the ticket sales for the events at: www.kapitol.co.uk and an invitation to those wishing to register interest in the 'Adjudicators' Experience Day', to contact AoBBA's Vice Chair & Head of Training Programme, Martin Heartfield at: musicbloke@aol.com