Result: 2024 Welsh National Eisteddfod

Ebbw Valley Brass leads the prize winners at the Welsh National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.
Results:
Championship/First Section:
Adjudicator: David Hayward
1. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
2. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
3. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)
Second/Third Section:
Adjudicator: David Hayward
1. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)
2. Ammanford
3. Markham & District
Fourth Section:
Adjudicator: David Hayward
1. Menai Bridge
Youth Section:
Adjudicator: David Hayward
1. South Wales Youth Band
2. Beaumaris Youth Band