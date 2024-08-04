                 

*
banner

News

Result: 2024 Welsh National Eisteddfod

There were top prizes won with television coverage for Ebbw Valley Brass, Newport Borough, Menai Bridge and the South Wales Youth Band in Pontypridd on the weekend.

Eisteddfod
  Ebbw Valley Brass led the way by taking the top section hours in Pontypridd

Sunday, 04 August 2024

        

Ebbw Valley Brass leads the prize winners at the Welsh National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd.

Results:
Championship/First Section:

Adjudicator: David Hayward

1. Ebbw Valley Brass (Gareth Ritter)
2. Tylorstown (Robert Westacott)
3. Parc & Dare (Dewi Griffiths)


Second/Third Section:

Adjudicator: David Hayward

1. Newport Borough (Robin Hackett)
2. Ammanford
3. Markham & District


Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: David Hayward

1. Menai Bridge


Youth Section:

Adjudicator: David Hayward

1. South Wales Youth Band
2. Beaumaris Youth Band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Eisteddfod

Result: 2024 Welsh National Eisteddfod

August 4 • There were top prizes won with television coverage for Ebbw Valley Brass, Newport Borough, Menai Bridge and the South Wales Youth Band in Pontypridd on the weekend.

Alan Jenkins

90th birthday for doyen

August 4 • Alan Jenkins, the pioneering brass band journalist and musician has just celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

uklbf

Leading Bands Forum marks its appreciation of line-up of National judges

August 4 • The UKLBF says the range of nationalities, ages and experience aligns with its advocation of gender and diversity parity.

nybbgb

Survey help request from National Childrens' Band

August 4 • If you went along to the recent National Childrens' Band of Great Britain concert in Manchester then please take 5 mins to help fill in a survey questionnaire.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Vacancies »

Besses o'th' Barn Band

August 4 • Come and be part of the revival of this Famous Brass Band. We have had a remarkable response to our recruitment drive.. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we need three back row cornet players. . If you think that Besses is for you, contact as below.

Middleton Youth Band

August 3 • Middleton Youth Band and training bands have vacancies around the stand for players aged 7+ of any standard.. Rehearsals Mondays 6-6.30pm Training band, 6.30-7.30pm Youth Band. . Based in Middleton M24 6DX easly accessed from M62 J19, M60 J19/20, A627M J2.

Middleton Youth Band

August 3 • Brass Tutor.. We are looking to recruit one or more talented brass tutors to work with our beginner department, starting in September.. Rehearsals: Mondays, 6-8pm in Middleton. Flexibility of these times and more hours can be available.. Expenses available.

Pro Cards »

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top