Result: 2024 Welsh National Eisteddfod

Besses o'th' Barn Band August 4 • Come and be part of the revival of this Famous Brass Band. We have had a remarkable response to our recruitment drive.. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we need three back row cornet players. . If you think that Besses is for you, contact as below.

Middleton Youth Band August 3 • Middleton Youth Band and training bands have vacancies around the stand for players aged 7+ of any standard.. Rehearsals Mondays 6-6.30pm Training band, 6.30-7.30pm Youth Band. . Based in Middleton M24 6DX easly accessed from M62 J19, M60 J19/20, A627M J2.

Middleton Youth Band August 3 • Brass Tutor.. We are looking to recruit one or more talented brass tutors to work with our beginner department, starting in September.. Rehearsals: Mondays, 6-8pm in Middleton. Flexibility of these times and more hours can be available.. Expenses available.