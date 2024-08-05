Sun, Sea and Staines in Tenby

Staines Brass recently enjoyed their mini tour trip to West Wales with performances, premieres and Penderyn whisky...

Staines Brass has recently enjoyed a banding tour — although instead of heading from their Surrey home across the English Channel into Europe they bridged the waters of the River Severn to West Wales for a memorable weekend of music making.

It also proved to be a homeland return for MD, Gareth Trott and Band Manager, Emma Elliot-Smith as the party based themselves at the stunning Stackpole National Trust resort in Pembrokeshire.

From there a busy itinerary saw them undertake engagements in Swansea and Tenby where they played in one of the most beautifully situated bandstands anywhere in the UK.

They also linked up with friends from Pontardulais Band for a joint concert at St Mary's Church in the centre of the pretty coastal town.

It featured the Welsh band's junior academy, which had just been seen on BBC Wales television as an example of how community bands are taking steps to encourage and inspire the next generation of young players.

A wide variety of music was performed including a sparkling rendition of the Arutjunjan 'Trumpet Concerto' by guest soloist, Alan Thomas, principal trumpet of the London Mozart Players.

The following day saw that memorable performance at Tenby Bandstand with its fantastic views — which was well worth the trek to get instruments up the hill to play there! 4BR

Welsh premiere

Also given its Welsh premiere was their David Attenborough inspired programme, 'Our Planet', composed by MD, Gareth Trott, which was warmly received by the audience.

The band was later informed that it was the first brass band performance there for nearly 30 years.

Wonderful tour

Band spokesperson Emma Elliot-Smith told 4BR: "It was a wonderful tour — especially as it was rounded off with a trip to play at the Penderyn Welsh Whisky Distillery.

We all had a great time and our thanks go to our friends at Pontardulais, Alan Thomas and everyone who made us all feel so welcome."