                 

*
banner

News

Sun, Sea and Staines in Tenby

Staines Brass recently enjoyed their mini tour trip to West Wales with performances, premieres and Penderyn whisky...

Bantand
  The band performed on the bandstand in Tenby (above)

Monday, 05 August 2024

        

Staines Brass has recently enjoyed a banding tour — although instead of heading from their Surrey home across the English Channel into Europe they bridged the waters of the River Severn to West Wales for a memorable weekend of music making.

It also proved to be a homeland return for MD, Gareth Trott and Band Manager, Emma Elliot-Smith as the party based themselves at the stunning Stackpole National Trust resort in Pembrokeshire.

Links

From there a busy itinerary saw them undertake engagements in Swansea and Tenby where they played in one of the most beautifully situated bandstands anywhere in the UK.

They also linked up with friends from Pontardulais Band for a joint concert at St Mary's Church in the centre of the pretty coastal town.

It featured the Welsh band's junior academy, which had just been seen on BBC Wales television as an example of how community bands are taking steps to encourage and inspire the next generation of young players.

A wide variety of music was performed including a sparkling rendition of the Arutjunjan 'Trumpet Concerto' by guest soloist, Alan Thomas, principal trumpet of the London Mozart Players.

The following day saw that memorable performance at Tenby Bandstand with its fantastic views — which was well worth the trek to get instruments up the hill to play there!4BR

Welsh premiere

Also given its Welsh premiere was their David Attenborough inspired programme, 'Our Planet', composed by MD, Gareth Trott, which was warmly received by the audience.

The following day saw that memorable performance at Tenby Bandstand with its fantastic views — which was well worth the trek to get instruments up the hill to play there!

The band was later informed that it was the first brass band performance there for nearly 30 years.

Wonderful tour

Band spokesperson Emma Elliot-Smith told 4BR: "It was a wonderful tour — especially as it was rounded off with a trip to play at the Penderyn Welsh Whisky Distillery.

We all had a great time and our thanks go to our friends at Pontardulais, Alan Thomas and everyone who made us all feel so welcome."

        

TAGS: Staines Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bantand

Sun, Sea and Staines in Tenby

August 5 • Staines Brass recently enjoyed their mini tour trip to West Wales with performances, premieres and Penderyn whisky...

Hilary

Death of Hilary Meadly

August 5 • The death has been announced of the popular and much loved York RI Golden Rail Band stalwart.

Eisteddfod

Result: 2024 Welsh National Eisteddfod

August 4 • There were top prizes won with television coverage for Ebbw Valley Brass, Newport Borough, Menai Bridge and the South Wales Youth Band in Pontypridd on the weekend.

Alan Jenkins

90th birthday for doyen

August 4 • Alan Jenkins, the pioneering brass band journalist and musician has just celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Bilton Silver Rugby Band -

Saturday 14 September • St Andrew's Church, Rugby CV21 3PT

Vacancies »

Ware Brass

August 5 • Ware Brass (2nd Section, London and Southern Counties) is looking for a Musical Director.. We rehearse on a Monday night from 7.45pm to 10pm at The Village Hall, High Cross, Ware, SG11 1AN. More info at www.warebrass.com

Besses o'th' Barn Band

August 4 • Come and be part of the revival of this Famous Brass Band. We have had a remarkable response to our recruitment drive.. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we need three back row cornet players. . If you think that Besses is for you, contact as below.

Middleton Youth Band

August 3 • Middleton Youth Band and training bands have vacancies around the stand for players aged 7+ of any standard.. Rehearsals Mondays 6-6.30pm Training band, 6.30-7.30pm Youth Band. . Based in Middleton M24 6DX easly accessed from M62 J19, M60 J19/20, A627M J2.

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top