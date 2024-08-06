Ager heads East for Co-op lead

The vastly experienced Mark Ager is the new Musical Director of East of England Co-op Band.

The East of England Co-op Band has announced the appointment of Mark Ager as its new Musical Director.

The hugely experienced conductor has enjoyed considerable success in the region over many years, including tenures at Clacton on Sea and Haverhill whom he led to a trio of First Section Area titles as well victories at Butlins and Crawley.

The former GUS Band player has recently conducted Ware Brass and City of Norwich, where he won the Second Section Area title in 2022.

Extensive experience

Speaking about the appointment, Band Chairperson Keith Moye told 4BR: "We're delighted to welcome Mark. His extensive experience and musical expertise will undoubtedly continue to enrich our performances and inspire our players after a great period under Nigel Cooper.'

We look forward to building on our varied concerts and contests and we are all confident that under his leadership, the East of England Co-op Band will reach new heights."

Delighted

In response Mark told 4BR: "I'm absolutely delighted. I'm excited and really looking forward to working with the band."