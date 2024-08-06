Grimey eager to be back in the pink....

Grimethorpe Colliery Band returns to the concert stage later this month eager to be seen in their iconic shirts...

Grimethorpe Colliery Band is getting straight back into concert mode after a short summer break with a concert in Malvern on Saturday 17th August.

Malvern tradition

The event at Malvern Festival Theatre (7.30pm) will see them provide the audience with a traditional programme of music — from the classic march 'Death or Glory' and the overture 'Force of Destiny' to 'Elegy' from 'A Downland Suite' and 'Spitfire Prelude and Fugue'.

The band's soloists of Helen Varley, Jamie Smith and Mark Glover will also be featured whilst the night will be rounded off with he rousing sounds of 'Pines of Rome'.

Grimethorpe is also looking to make a successful return the contest platform in their iconic pink shirts at the British Open where they came 4th last year — although at the moment they are quite a few short and would like them back!

Pink wardrobe

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We know everyone loves playing in the pink shirts — especially people who come and guest for us. However, our stocks have been depleted, so if you have one hanging nicely ironed in a wardrobe somewhere, just fold it up and return it if you can — it would be greatly appreciated."

Concert ticket: https://malvern-theatres.co.uk/venue/festival-theatre-2/

Please get in touch at: bandmanager@grimethorpeband.com