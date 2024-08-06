Ensemble ethos as principals decided at NYBBS

Its all for one and one for all in Perthshire as the trio of National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland work hard under their conductors and tutors.

The trio of National Youth Brass Band of Scotland are currently working hard on their annual course at Strathallan School in Perthshire.

The Childrens', Reserve and Senior Bands are being led by Alan Fernie, John Boax and Ian Porthouse respectively.

Brass at the Park

This year their traditional end-of-course concert is being replaced by a 'Brass at the Park' celebration at their base at Strathallan School of the musical life and legacy of NYBBS Conductor Emeritus, Richard Evans who passed away in 2022.

On Sunday 11th August (11.00am â€” 5.00pm) the grounds will be transformed into a huge campus featuring a large marquee in which the three NYBBS bands (Childrens', Reserve and Senior) will be joined by special guests Dalmellington Band and Rushen Silver from the Isle of Man, with whom Richard worked for many years.

https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/scottish-brass-band-association

As always there is great communal atmosphere of hard work and fun, although there is a great pride for individual players and their bands to be named as principal players of their sections.

Principal players

National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Tutors: Anna Hughes, Leanne Porthouse, Arfon Owen, Sion Rhys Jones, Ryan Richards, Ross Knight, Gareth Hand.

Principal Players:

Soprano: Luke Parkhill

Cornet: Ruaridh Prentice

Flugel: Rona Campbell

Horn: Andrew McMillan

Solo Trombone: Anna Biggart

Bass Trombone: Aileen Orr

Baritone: Charlie Boax

Euphonium: Angus Ritchie

Eb Bass: Owen Campbell

BBb Bass: Euan Court

Percussion: Louise Andrews





National Youth Reserve Brass Band of Scotland

Conductor: John Boax

Tutors: Stephanie Kennedy, Phillippa MacDougall, Gareth Bowman, Chris Shanks, Charlie Farren, Damian Martin.

Principal Players:

Soprano: Nathanael Ramsay

Cornet: Charlie Colville

Flugel: Rose Cavanagh

Horn: Izzi Stirling

Solo Trombone: Iris Dean

Bass Trombone: David Bone

Baritone: Annie Watson

Euphonium: James Grassick

Bass: Libby Hamilton

Percussion: Ellis McCrae





National Youth Children's Brass Band of Scotland

Conductor: Alan Fernie

Tutors: Caroline Farren, Rebecca Paterson, Stuart Black, Gary Williams, Mark Bell and Iona Robinson.

Principal Players:

Soprano: Lucy McFadzean

Cornet: Beth Drury

Flugel: Noah Dickson

Horn: Grace Barr

Solo Trombone: Jamie Gillespie

Bass Trombone: Sophie Doig

Baritone: Rachel Ross

Euphonium: Daania Ahmad

Bass: Xander Kerr

Percussion: Hollie Reid