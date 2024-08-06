                 

Ensemble ethos as principals decided at NYBBS

Its all for one and one for all in Perthshire as the trio of National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland work hard under their conductors and tutors.

  The course will end with a special Brass in the Park concert

Tuesday, 06 August 2024

        

The trio of National Youth Brass Band of Scotland are currently working hard on their annual course at Strathallan School in Perthshire.

The Childrens', Reserve and Senior Bands are being led by Alan Fernie, John Boax and Ian Porthouse respectively.

Brass at the Park

This year their traditional end-of-course concert is being replaced by a 'Brass at the Park' celebration at their base at Strathallan School of the musical life and legacy of NYBBS Conductor Emeritus, Richard Evans who passed away in 2022.

On Sunday 11th August (11.00am â€” 5.00pm) the grounds will be transformed into a huge campus featuring a large marquee in which the three NYBBS bands (Childrens', Reserve and Senior) will be joined by special guests Dalmellington Band and Rushen Silver from the Isle of Man, with whom Richard worked for many years.

As always there is great communal atmosphere of hard work and fun, although there is a great pride for individual players and their bands to be named as principal players of their sections.

Principal players

National Youth Brass Band of Scotland

Conductor: Ian Porthouse

Tutors: Anna Hughes, Leanne Porthouse, Arfon Owen, Sion Rhys Jones, Ryan Richards, Ross Knight, Gareth Hand.

Principal Players:
Soprano: Luke Parkhill
Cornet: Ruaridh Prentice
Flugel: Rona Campbell
Horn: Andrew McMillan
Solo Trombone: Anna Biggart
Bass Trombone: Aileen Orr
Baritone: Charlie Boax
Euphonium: Angus Ritchie
Eb Bass: Owen Campbell
BBb Bass: Euan Court
Percussion: Louise Andrews


National Youth Reserve Brass Band of Scotland

Conductor: John Boax

Tutors: Stephanie Kennedy, Phillippa MacDougall, Gareth Bowman, Chris Shanks, Charlie Farren, Damian Martin.

Principal Players:
Soprano: Nathanael Ramsay
Cornet: Charlie Colville
Flugel: Rose Cavanagh
Horn: Izzi Stirling
Solo Trombone: Iris Dean
Bass Trombone: David Bone
Baritone: Annie Watson
Euphonium: James Grassick
Bass: Libby Hamilton
Percussion: Ellis McCrae


National Youth Children's Brass Band of Scotland

Conductor: Alan Fernie

Tutors: Caroline Farren, Rebecca Paterson, Stuart Black, Gary Williams, Mark Bell and Iona Robinson.

Principal Players:
Soprano: Lucy McFadzean
Cornet: Beth Drury
Flugel: Noah Dickson
Horn: Grace Barr
Solo Trombone: Jamie Gillespie
Bass Trombone: Sophie Doig
Baritone: Rachel Ross
Euphonium: Daania Ahmad
Bass: Xander Kerr
Percussion: Hollie Reid

        

