Modern artistic links to add to Victorian history

Two new artistic projects aim to bring the historic sights and sounds of brass ensemble playing to future audiences.

Ensmbel
  The art work has been produced by Christopher Evans of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Wednesday, 07 August 2024

        

Queen Victoria's Consort, the acclaimed brass ensemble that performs on period instruments, continues to explore new projects.

Members Sue Addison, Robert Vanryne, Tim Hawes, Jeremy West and Andy Kershaw are currently working on an 'Art of Brass' collaboration with tuba player and artist Christopher Evans of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

Original art work

They are fundraising to produce four original pieces that can be shown at concerts and events — a modern reimagining of the type of imagery that was created from early Victorian times of professional and amateur musicians.

Speaking to 4BR, spokesperson Andy Kershaw said: "Although our music celebrates the past we are keen to reflect on the present and the future.

The images are aimed at reimaging those type of sepia tinted images that so brilliantly capture the time as well as character of the performers."

He added: "It also enables us to bring another element of musical and social history to our audiences by adding art to our beautiful instrument collection and costumes. The music we perform retains the strongest link to the present day and this adds to that."

Railway anniversary

Andy confirmed that the ensemble has just finished recording music played in the 1820's onwards to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the first steam locomotive on the Stockton to Darlington line.

The first outing of 'Locomotion No. 1' occurred in September 1825. Although it was later damaged it was eventually preserved and is now in a museum, whilst a working replica was used and displayed at the Beamish Museum.

Although our music celebrates the past we are keen to reflect on the present and the futureQueen Victoria's Consort

New music

Andy added: "We have been able to find pieces that were played at railway events. We commissioned the marvellous Steve Robson to recreate the music, and we made the recordings on stunning examples of instruments of the time period.

We can't wait to share this with everyone, this project was generously supported by the Friends of the Stockton and Darlington Railway.

Fund raising

To help with the fund raising go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-art-of-brass

To find out more: www.queenvictoriasconsort.co.uk

        

