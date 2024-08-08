Summer Camp success in Saxony

An international team of tutors lead the inspirational music making on the 5th International Summer Brass Band Camp in Germany.

The Jenaer Kompetenz-Zentrum fur Brass Band recently welcomed 70 brass and percussion players from all over Germany to take part in their fifth International Summer Brass Band Camp (ISBBC).

Directed by Alexander Richter, the international team of tutors was led by Grimethorpe Colliery horn star Helen Varley who led the wide age range of players for the intensive week of playing and communal activities in Schneeberg, Saxony.

Inspiring

Helen, who was making her fourth appearance at the event, told 4BR: "This is such an inspiring course — one that enthuses and motivates players together. Its ethos sees beginners mix with keen youngsters and older, more experienced performers making for wonderful communal ambition.

In such a short space of a few years the youngsters on the first courses have now become the role models for others. The results have been brilliant."

Enjoyed

This year 40 early learners enjoyed six days of individual, section and full band rehearsals and tuition as well as various leisure activities. The multi-faceted approach was also enjoyed by tutors Sven Lerchenberger, Anabel Voigt, Alexander Richter, Andrea Hobson and Janice Stand.

Andrea certainly found it a great experience: "Working with strong connections between the players intensified the teamwork. There was a great atmosphere which in turn inspired the music making in rehearsals and especially the end of course concert."

I'm delighted at the way the course continues to grow and the lasting impact it is making Artistic Director Alexander Richter

Lasting impact

Reflecting on the success of the course, Artistic Director Alexander Richter, added: "I'm delighted at the way the course continues to grow and the lasting impact it is making.

This is down to an incredible tutor team and the generous support of sponsors Besson and Buffet Crampon who made this workshop possible."

The 2025 International Summer Brass Band Camp will take place from 3rd to 8th August.

Further information can be found at: www.bmvczj.de/isbbc