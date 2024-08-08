                 

*
banner

News

Summer Camp success in Saxony

An international team of tutors lead the inspirational music making on the 5th International Summer Brass Band Camp in Germany.

Blechklang
  The sign of the inspirational times in Germany

Thursday, 08 August 2024

        

The Jenaer Kompetenz-Zentrum fur Brass Band recently welcomed 70 brass and percussion players from all over Germany to take part in their fifth International Summer Brass Band Camp (ISBBC).

Directed by Alexander Richter, the international team of tutors was led by Grimethorpe Colliery horn star Helen Varley who led the wide age range of players for the intensive week of playing and communal activities in Schneeberg, Saxony.

Inspiring

Helen, who was making her fourth appearance at the event, told 4BR: "This is such an inspiring course — one that enthuses and motivates players together. Its ethos sees beginners mix with keen youngsters and older, more experienced performers making for wonderful communal ambition.

In such a short space of a few years the youngsters on the first courses have now become the role models for others. The results have been brilliant."

Enjoyed

This year 40 early learners enjoyed six days of individual, section and full band rehearsals and tuition as well as various leisure activities. The multi-faceted approach was also enjoyed by tutors Sven Lerchenberger, Anabel Voigt, Alexander Richter, Andrea Hobson and Janice Stand.

Andrea certainly found it a great experience: "Working with strong connections between the players intensified the teamwork. There was a great atmosphere which in turn inspired the music making in rehearsals and especially the end of course concert."

I'm delighted at the way the course continues to grow and the lasting impact it is makingArtistic Director Alexander Richter

Lasting impact

Reflecting on the success of the course, Artistic Director Alexander Richter, added: "I'm delighted at the way the course continues to grow and the lasting impact it is making.

This is down to an incredible tutor team and the generous support of sponsors Besson and Buffet Crampon who made this workshop possible."

The 2025 International Summer Brass Band Camp will take place from 3rd to 8th August.

Further information can be found at: www.bmvczj.de/isbbc

        

TAGS: Brass Band BlechKLANG

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Leeds Best of Brass

Leeds Best of Brass line-up announced

August 8 • The eight bands who will provide the concert entertainment for the 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass series have been announced.

BBE Conference

On-line additions to BBE Conference

August 8 • There are a trio of interesting on-line fringe attractions to add to the build up to this year's Brass Band Conference.

Praise

Pendel Praise...

August 8 • Pendel Brass in the USA will be hosting a special reading day open to all that want to find out more about the inspirations of musical praise.

UniBrass

Free concert trio for UniBrass Band Camp weekend

August 8 • The UniBrass Band Camp will round off with a trio of free concerts later this month.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

August 8 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship, ranked 12th on Brassstats.com) are looking for a bass player to complete the section - either Eb or Bb - position negotiable. Rehearsals takes place on Sunday's 7:30pm and Wednesday's 8pm at Wantage Silver Band, OX12 8FR.

Epping Forest Band

August 8 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn , cornet (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 8 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. Solo Euphonium. 1st Horn. Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!. Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top