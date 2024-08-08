Pendel Praise...

Pendel Brass in the USA will be hosting a special reading day open to all that want to find out more about the inspirations of musical praise.

Pendel Brass, part of the Salvation Army's Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware Division in the USA, will be hosting a 'Reading Band' session in the heart of its home city of Philadelphia.

Praise

The day on Sunday 15th September is inspired by music that exemplifies 'Praise' in all its forms, and is open to all brass musicians, and will include 'Laude' (Curnow) — the 2025 NABBA Second Section test-piece, 'Laudes Domini' (Gordon), 'Praise' (Heaton) and 'Variations on Laudate Dominum' (Gregson).

Edward Mylechreest, Divisional Music & Creative Arts Director told 4BR: "We hope the event attracts as many players as possible come along and find out ore about this wonderful music."

Find out more

You can find out more at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AbnsiZ8bDzM&t=8s

Register using the link: https://linktr.ee/pendelmusicarts

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/467979889057664?ti=ls