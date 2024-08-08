On-line additions to BBE Conference

There are a trio of interesting on-line fringe attractions to add to the build up to this year's Brass Band Conference.

Brass Bands England has announced that additional on-line fringe attractions have been added to its 2024 Brass Band Conference.

The aim is to offer further opportunities for learning as well as open the Conference for those unable to attend the event in-person on 19th October in London.

Participation in the Conference Fringe will be free for Conference delegates. Brass Bands England (BBE) is also offering free places to its members.

Extended

Speaking about the approach, BBE's Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "We had so many fantastic proposals for sessions this year that we didn't have space to schedule into the event day.

We've therefore extended the Conference with on-line sessions in the run-up to the main day in London. I hope that this will give more of our member bands, and the wider sector, the opportunity to join in the conversation on 'Creative Communities'."

In addition to the trio of run-up webinars, BBE will also host a member's virtual meet-up the following week to continue the opportunity for networking and discussion on the conference theme of 'Creative Communities'.

Build up on-line events

INCLUDE presented by Making Music sees Chief Executive of Making Music, Barbara Eifler and Inclusion Focus Programme Manager Elizabeth Palmer explore access and inclusion from the perspective of recruiting and retaining players in your band.

Music Matters — The role of music and artistic directors in engaging the community sees Music Director of Derwent Brass and Executive Member of the Brass Band Conductors' Association Jack Capstaff explore the role of music directors in community engagement.

Ancestral Reverb Listening Party explores Threads in the Ground and Brass Bands England collaboration to create a sound piece, Ancestral Reverb.

Event schedule and registration:

Monday 14th October: INCLUDE presented by Making Music

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/536

Tuesday 15th October: Music Matters — The role of music and artistic directors in engaging the community

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/537

Wednesday 16th October: Ancestral Reverb Listening Party

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/534

Saturday 19th October: The Brass Band Conference 2024

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/529

Wednesday 23th October: Members' Meetup

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/538

Tickets:

Conference places start from £20 for BBE Members (or free for 23s and under).

Ticket for The Brass Band Conference 2024 or any Conference Fringe events can be booked via the Brass Bands England website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/events