                 

*
banner

News

On-line additions to BBE Conference

There are a trio of interesting on-line fringe attractions to add to the build up to this year's Brass Band Conference.

BBE Conference
  There are additional on-line events which are now included in the Conference build up

Thursday, 08 August 2024

        

Brass Bands England has announced that additional on-line fringe attractions have been added to its 2024 Brass Band Conference.

The aim is to offer further opportunities for learning as well as open the Conference for those unable to attend the event in-person on 19th October in London.

Participation in the Conference Fringe will be free for Conference delegates. Brass Bands England (BBE) is also offering free places to its members.

Extended

Speaking about the approach, BBE's Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "We had so many fantastic proposals for sessions this year that we didn't have space to schedule into the event day.

We've therefore extended the Conference with on-line sessions in the run-up to the main day in London. I hope that this will give more of our member bands, and the wider sector, the opportunity to join in the conversation on 'Creative Communities'."

In addition to the trio of run-up webinars, BBE will also host a member's virtual meet-up the following week to continue the opportunity for networking and discussion on the conference theme of 'Creative Communities'.

Build up on-line events

INCLUDE presented by Making Music sees Chief Executive of Making Music, Barbara Eifler and Inclusion Focus Programme Manager Elizabeth Palmer explore access and inclusion from the perspective of recruiting and retaining players in your band.

Music Matters — The role of music and artistic directors in engaging the community sees Music Director of Derwent Brass and Executive Member of the Brass Band Conductors' Association Jack Capstaff explore the role of music directors in community engagement.

Ancestral Reverb Listening Party explores Threads in the Ground and Brass Bands England collaboration to create a sound piece, Ancestral Reverb.

I hope that this will give more of our member bands, and the wider sector, the opportunity to join in the conversation on 'Creative Communities'BBE Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Baumann

Event schedule and registration:

Monday 14th October: INCLUDE presented by Making Music
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/536

Tuesday 15th October: Music Matters — The role of music and artistic directors in engaging the community
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/537

Wednesday 16th October: Ancestral Reverb Listening Party
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/534

Saturday 19th October: The Brass Band Conference 2024
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/529

Wednesday 23th October: Members' Meetup
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info/538

Tickets:

Conference places start from £20 for BBE Members (or free for 23s and under).

Ticket for The Brass Band Conference 2024 or any Conference Fringe events can be booked via the Brass Bands England website.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/events

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Leeds Best of Brass

Leeds Best of Brass line-up announced

August 8 • The eight bands who will provide the concert entertainment for the 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass series have been announced.

BBE Conference

On-line additions to BBE Conference

August 8 • There are a trio of interesting on-line fringe attractions to add to the build up to this year's Brass Band Conference.

Praise

Pendel Praise...

August 8 • Pendel Brass in the USA will be hosting a special reading day open to all that want to find out more about the inspirations of musical praise.

UniBrass

Free concert trio for UniBrass Band Camp weekend

August 8 • The UniBrass Band Camp will round off with a trio of free concerts later this month.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

wantage silver band

August 8 • Wantage Band (L&SC Championship, ranked 12th on Brassstats.com) are looking for a bass player to complete the section - either Eb or Bb - position negotiable. Rehearsals takes place on Sunday's 7:30pm and Wednesday's 8pm at Wantage Silver Band, OX12 8FR.

Epping Forest Band

August 8 • Required: We are a friendly 2nd section band in Essex. We are in need of a Tenor Horn , cornet (position negotiable) and a Kit player. We have our own band room and full percussion is provided

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

August 8 • Our welcoming non-contesting band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:. Solo Euphonium. 1st Horn. Percussion, kit and tuned: we have a lovely pair of timps!. Solo Cornet to complete the front-row line-up. 2nd Cornet

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top