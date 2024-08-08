                 

Leeds Best of Brass line-up announced

The eight bands who will provide the concert entertainment for the 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass series have been announced.

  The series starts in September with the first of eight bands

Thursday, 08 August 2024

        

The schedule for the 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass series has been confirmed as it returns in September with the first of its eight monthly concerts featuring leading UK bands.

An integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council the monthly series is hosted at Morley Town Hall and a new venue for this season at Pudsey Civic Hall.

Bands

The season will kick off with Carlton Mian Frickley in September, followed by EverReady, Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery, Brighouse & Rastrick, Rothwell Temperance, Leyland and Hammonds.

Schedule:

Saturday 28th September
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery

Morley Town Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/carlton-main-frickley-colliery-band-2/?venue=4806

Saturday 2nd November
EverReady Band

Morley Town Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/everready-band/?venue=4806

Saturday 11th January
Black Dyke Band

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/black-dyke-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 8th February
Grimethorpe Colliery

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/grimethorpe-colliery-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 15th March
Brighouse & Rastrick

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/brighouse-rastrick-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 29th March
Rothwell Temperance Band

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/rothwell-temperance-band-2/?venue=10011

Saturday 12th April
Leyland Band

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/leyland-band/?venue=10011

Saturday 24th May
Hammonds Band

Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/hammonds-band/?venue=10011

        

