Leeds Best of Brass line-up announced

The schedule for the 2024/25 Leeds Best of Brass series has been confirmed as it returns in September with the first of its eight monthly concerts featuring leading UK bands.
An integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council the monthly series is hosted at Morley Town Hall and a new venue for this season at Pudsey Civic Hall.
Bands
The season will kick off with Carlton Mian Frickley in September, followed by EverReady, Black Dyke, Grimethorpe Colliery, Brighouse & Rastrick, Rothwell Temperance, Leyland and Hammonds.
Schedule:
Saturday 28th September
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
Morley Town Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/carlton-main-frickley-colliery-band-2/?venue=4806
Saturday 2nd November
EverReady Band
Morley Town Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/everready-band/?venue=4806
Saturday 11th January
Black Dyke Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/black-dyke-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 8th February
Grimethorpe Colliery
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/grimethorpe-colliery-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 15th March
Brighouse & Rastrick
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/brighouse-rastrick-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 29th March
Rothwell Temperance Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/rothwell-temperance-band-2/?venue=10011
Saturday 12th April
Leyland Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/leyland-band/?venue=10011
Saturday 24th May
Hammonds Band
Pudsey Civic Hall
https://www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk/whatson-event/hammonds-band/?venue=10011