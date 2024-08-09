Book early for the major banding attractions

Rooms4groups has plenty of great offers on hotel packages for the major events of 2024 and 2025.

Group hotel experts and long-time brass band supporters Rooms4groups is offering exciting money saving deals for bands competing in upcoming events and contests in 2024 and 2025.

In addition to the deals for the British Open and National Finals at Cheltenham and London, there are also offers to be bagged for Brass in Concert, the 2025 Regional Championships, National Youth Championships of Great Britain, European Championships in Stavanger, the British Open Spring Festival in Blackpool and Whit Friday.

Suits you

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We don't just help bands with hotels for organised events. If your band needs group hotels for your own tours, performances or any kind of band trip — anywhere in the world — just get in touch and we will hand select options to suit your requirements."

Service

Tailored Group Offers: No matter what your group type we specialise in meeting your specific accommodation needs

Exclusive Deals: Exclusive access to discounted group deals in all standards of hotels to meet your budget

Hassle-Free Bookings: Our experienced professional & friendly team will ensure your booking journey is hassle free

A spokesperson told 4BR: "At rooms4groups we are all about finding the perfect fit for your needs. If you can't see an option that fits with your requirements, please don't hesitate to reach out to us."

Find out more:



Go to: wwwrooms4groups.com