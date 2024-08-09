                 

*
banner

News

New additions boost Conductors' Association

New members add to the sense of optimism at the Brass Band Conductors' Association.

bbca
  News of the increase in membership was made at the organisation's AGM

Friday, 09 August 2024

        

The Brass Band Conductors' Association has revealed an 18% increase in its membership in the past year.

The news was reported at its recent AGM alongside reports on a successful annual conducting competition, a panel discussion on female conductors and collaborations with other organisations such as Brass Bands England, Unibrass and the Wychavon contest.

Optimism

This optimism was reflected by re-elected Chairperson James Holt, who said the organisation was now the "go-to place"for all things conducting. Thanks were given for the work and support given by given to Vice Chairperson John Fricker and Secretary Rosie Banham.

New roles

A new executive position was announced with the appointment of Creative Project Lead Role which will be filled by Jack Capstaff. News of projects that he is currently working on will soon be shared including leading a webinar at the BBE Brass Band Conference later this year.

The PRO role has been filled by Matt Ryan, whilst the organisation thanked David Thornton and Tom Hancock after relinquishing their positions as Area Representatives for the North and Midlands respectively.

This optimism was reflected by re-elected Chairperson James Holt, who said the organisation was now the "go-to place" for all things conducting4BR

New leads

The North role has now been split into two new regions of Northwest, and Yorkshire & Northeast. These two areas will now be led by Matt Ryan and Jack Capstaff, respectively.

Colum O'Shea has become the representative for the Midlands, although there are vacancies for Wales and the South West.

Find out more:

To find out more about these roles contact: bbca@bbe.org.uk

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

nybbs

NYBBS ready for Evans tribute

August 9 • Bands from across the world will join the trio of National Youth Bands of Scotland this weekend for a musical tribute to the late great Richard Evans.

BrookWright

BrookWright Music: Sonata for Euphonium (Joel Collier)

August 9 • A new euphonium solo aimed at the emerging soloist by American composer and euph player Joel Collier.

bbe cONFERENCE

Bursary help for bands wishing to attend BBE Conference

August 9 • Brass Bands England announce that it can help a limited number of bands wishing to attend its Brass Band Conference later this year.

bbca

New additions boost Conductors' Association

August 9 • New members add to the sense of optimism at the Brass Band Conductors' Association.

What's on »

Regent Brass - 'Brass on the Grass' at Westminster Abbey

Wednesday 14 August • Great Peter House, Abbey Gardens, 2 Great College St, London SW1P 3SE

Boarshurst Silver Band - BOARSHURST HYMN AND MARCH CONTEST

Sunday 1 September • Boarshurst Band Club, Greenbridge Lane OL3 7EW

Haverhill Silver Band - Gala Concert in Aid of St Nicholas Hospice

Sunday 1 September • The Apex. Charter Square. Bury St Edmunds. Suffolk IP33 3FD

Contest: 170th British Open

Saturday 7 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Regent Hall Concerts - West London Tuba Quartet

Friday 13 September • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

August 9 • Bilton Silver (Rugby) require a Cornet player to join our Championship Section band (Position negotiable). Under MD Brad Turnbull we have a varied programme of events. Rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom.

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

August 9 • Our Championship Section band requires a Percussionist (Kit player preferred). With a varied programme of events, rehearsals are held on Monday and Friday at 7-45pm in our own purpose built bandroom under MD Brad Turnbull.

Ringwood and Burley Band

August 9 • Are you a 1st Trombone player, local to Ringwood, looking for a welcoming non-contesting band? We would love to hear from you! R&B band play between 10 and 15 engagements annually, (county shows, local community events and two concerts in our own name).

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top