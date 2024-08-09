New additions boost Conductors' Association

New members add to the sense of optimism at the Brass Band Conductors' Association.

The Brass Band Conductors' Association has revealed an 18% increase in its membership in the past year.

The news was reported at its recent AGM alongside reports on a successful annual conducting competition, a panel discussion on female conductors and collaborations with other organisations such as Brass Bands England, Unibrass and the Wychavon contest.

Optimism

This optimism was reflected by re-elected Chairperson James Holt, who said the organisation was now the "go-to place"for all things conducting. Thanks were given for the work and support given by given to Vice Chairperson John Fricker and Secretary Rosie Banham.

New roles

A new executive position was announced with the appointment of Creative Project Lead Role which will be filled by Jack Capstaff. News of projects that he is currently working on will soon be shared including leading a webinar at the BBE Brass Band Conference later this year.

The PRO role has been filled by Matt Ryan, whilst the organisation thanked David Thornton and Tom Hancock after relinquishing their positions as Area Representatives for the North and Midlands respectively.

This optimism was reflected by re-elected Chairperson James Holt, who said the organisation was now the "go-to place" for all things conducting 4BR

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

New leads

The North role has now been split into two new regions of Northwest, and Yorkshire & Northeast. These two areas will now be led by Matt Ryan and Jack Capstaff, respectively.

Colum O'Shea has become the representative for the Midlands, although there are vacancies for Wales and the South West.

Find out more:

To find out more about these roles contact: bbca@bbe.org.uk