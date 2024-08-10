Taylor made for Carlton Main

Claire Taylor is announced as the new principal cornet of Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band



British Open contenders Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band has announced the appointment of the experienced Claire Taylor as their new principal cornet.

Delighted

Speaking about her arrival on their Facebook page the band said: "Claire has been a friend of the band for many years. We are delighted that Claire commenced her era with the band as it returned from its summer break."

The player has played with the band previously at the 2022 Brass in Concert Championships and has latterly enjoyed a successful tenure as principal cornet with Hepworth Band where she won widespread acclaim as well as many individual accolades and awards for her performances.

Claire will make her contesting debut in the role at the British Open Championship in Birmingham in September.