Lovatt's Brass Pack heads to Snape

If you want to hear the wonderful music of Ella Fitzgerald sung by the superb Louise Clare Marshall backed by Mike Lovatt's Brass Pack then make sure you don't miss out.

Fresh from the success of their debut 'Let's Get Together' concert at Birmingham Town Hall this week, trumpet star Mike Lovatt takes his Brass Pack to Snape Maltings this weekend for a special 'Portrait of Ella' show featuring the remarkable talents of singer Louise Clare Marshall.

Iconic

The concert on Sunday 11th August (7.00pm) sees her reunited with the band for what promises to be wonderful musical celebration of Ella Fitzgerald, one of the iconic musical artists 20th century.

There will hit after hit to enjoy — including a reprise of some of the numbers that were featured in Birmingham.

Tickets:



Tickets are available at: https://www.brittenpearsarts.org/events/a-portrait-of-ella