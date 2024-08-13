ISB add to Graham attractions on National weekend

The International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will present a concert of the music of Peter Graham just across the road from the Albert Hall on the eve of the National Final.

Brass band lovers will have the opportunity to hear plenty of Peter Graham's music over the Royal Albert Hall National Championships Final weekend this October.

In addition to the contest in Kensington Gore on Saturday 5th, which will feature 20 performances of his test-piece 'Harrison's Dream', there are also concerts being held on the contest eve at Regent Hall and at the Royal Academy of Music.

Foden's and ISB

Foden's Band will be at Regent Hall on Friday evening (4th October) to provide their traditional pre-contest mix of concert items and a test-piece preview under the baton of Russell Gray.

It has now been announced that the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army will be in concert at the Royal Academy of Music on the same evening starting at 7.45pm.

Led by Bandmaster Dr Stephen Cobb (who is also adjudicating the following day) it will feature soloists David Childs, Philip Cobb and Charlie Green in a wide ranging programme of the Scottish composer's music.

Concerts:

International Staff Band of the Salvation Army

Royal College of Music

London

Friday 4th October (7.45pm)

Tickets: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/AZYoVmsMWJOl

Foden's Band

Regent Hall

London

Friday 4th October (7.45pm)

Tickets: https://www.priorbooking.com/u/fodens